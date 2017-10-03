News By Tag
Talamantes Immigration Law Firm Advocates for Immigrant Rights Education
The Talamantes Immigration Law Firm Launches Educational Campaign for Immigrant Rights.
The Talamantes Immigration Law Firm wants immigrants to know their rights in the following situations based on these guidelines put forth by the ACLU:
If You Are Stopped by the Police
- You have the right to remain silent. - Do not run or resist.
- Keep your hands visible. - You do not have to consent to a search.
If You Are Stopped in Your Car
- You have the right to remain silent. - Turn off your car and keep your hands visible. - If requested show your license, registration and proof of insurance. - You can refuse a search of your vehicle but if police believe your car contains evidence of a crime they can search it without your consent. - Passengers can ask if they are free to leave.
If You Are Asked About Your Immigration Status
- You have the right to remain silent. - You do not have to answer questions about where you were born. Separate rules apply if you are at an airport or directly at an international border. - If you have valid immigration papers you should show them.
If the Police or Immigration Agents Come to Your Home
- You do not have to let them in unless they have a warrant signed by a judge. - Ask them to show you the Warrant. Police are only allowed to search rooms specified in the warrant. - A warrant of removal/deportation does not allow officers to enter your home without your consent.
If You Are Arrested by the Police
- Do not resist.
- Say you wish to remain silent. - Do not say anything or make any decisions without a lawyer. - You have the right to make a local phone call. The police cannot listen in if you call a lawyer. - Do not discuss your immigration status with anyone but your lawyer. - Do not sign anything before you speak with a lawyer. - If you do not understand any documents request an interpreter.
If You Are Taken into Immigration or ICE Custody
- You have the right to a lawyer, but the government will not provide one. If you do not have a lawyer, ask for a list of free or low-cost legal services. - You have the right to contact your consulate. - Tell the wcj immigration officer you wish to remain silent. Do not discuss your immigration status with anyone but your lawyer. - Do not sign any documents. If you sign anything you may be giving up your opportunity to stay in the United States. - Know your immigrant number or "A" number and give it to your family. It will help them locate you.
If You Feel Your Rights Have Been Violated
- Write down everything you remember including your officer's badge number, patrol car number, the police agency name and any other details that may be important to your case. - File a written complaint with the agency's internal affairs division or civilian complaint board. You may be able to file an anonymous claim if you prefer to.
"Now more than ever, immigrants need to stay informed about the laws that govern the situations they encounter in their day to day lives," explains Talamantes. The Talamantes Immigration Law Firm is actively campaigning through its Website and social media outreach to help educate immigrants regarding their rights in the United States of America. The majority of immigrants in America are employed and pay U.S. taxes. Immigrants have always contributed to the success of the "Melting Pot" that is America and many businesses depend on this labor force. Talamantes Immigration Law Firm is devoted to advocating for the rights of these individuals under the laws of the United States. Talamantes Immigration Law Firm, APC is headquartered in Chula Vista, California and serves both the greater San Diego and Tijuana regions.
