Talamantes Immigration Law Firm Focuses on The Violence Against Women Act of 1994
The Talamantes Immigration Law Firm Launches Effort to Help Victims of Domestic Violence Through VAWA.
The Talamantes Immigration Law Firm is very proud to announce that it has expanded its services to focus heavily on U visas and VAWA. "One of the priorities for this firm is to help protect clients who have been the victim of crimes domestic or otherwise gain residency in the U.S. for their own safety," states Laura Talamantes, founder of the firm. "I have always felt strongly about women's issues and we will work tirelessly help those in need get the legal protection they deserve," continues Talamantes.
U visas are nonimmigrant visas set aside for victims of crimes and their immediate family members. U visas also protect individuals that have information about a specific crime that may aid prosecution or investigation efforts. VAWA and the U visa are both designed to help protect victims of violence or crimes and in some cases, can help these victims maintain or acquire legal residency in the United States. The Talamantes Immigration Law Firm is now dedicating significant resources to victims of crimes and working to protect these victims under the Violence Against Women Act of 1994 and U visas.
"Our firm understands that there are individuals out there that need special protection under the law and we will be there for them," Talamantes explains. The Talamantes Immigration Law Firm, APC is headquartered in Chula Vista, California and focuses on helping individuals and businesses struggling with immigration laws as well as legal matters related to naturalization. It serves both the greater San Diego and Tijuana regions.
