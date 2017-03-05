Talamantes Immigration Law Firm Focuses on The Violence Against Women Act of 1994

Laura Talamantes Immigration Law Firm SAN DIEGO - March 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Congress passed the Violence Against Women Act or VAWA in 1994 and it was immediately signed into law by President Bill Clinton. Based on information collected by the Department of Justice, domestic violence rates have dropped by over 60 percent in the U.S. since passage of the law. Intimate partner murder rates have also dropped significantly, decreasing by 26 percent since 1994. VAWA has had a dramatic impact on women's lives as well as their legal rights.



U visas are nonimmigrant visas set aside for victims of crimes and their immediate family members. U visas also protect individuals that have information about a specific crime that may aid prosecution or investigation efforts.



"Our firm understands that there are individuals out there that need special protection under the law and we will be there for them," Talamantes explains. The Talamantes Immigration Law Firm, APC is headquartered in Chula Vista, California and focuses on helping individuals and businesses struggling with immigration laws as well as legal matters related to naturalization. It serves both the greater San Diego and Tijuana regions.



