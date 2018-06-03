News By Tag
The Talamantes Law Firm Launches Removal Defense Initiative
The Talamantes Immigration Law Firm is proud to announce the addition Kirsten Zittlau to the removal defense team.
The Talamantes Immigration Law Firm is actively working to address this trend and has recently expanded its team to include Kirsten Zittlau. "Kirsten is part of our new initiative to increase our removal defense operations. She is going to help us make sure we provide solid representation to people involved in removal proceedings or bond hearings," states Laura Talamantes, the principal of the firm. Kirsten has a legal background in litigation and has spent many years practicing business litigation and most recently special education law. She graduated from UC Berkeley and went to UC Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco. Kirsten is the child of refugees who immigrated to West Germany after WWII and then later immigrated to the United States. She is now dedicated to helping families in need of legal immigration services.
"I volunteer with Border Angels in different respects, but primarily as a leader for the water drops. Every third Saturday we take volunteer groups out into the desert to leave water so that people forced to cross in the desert don't die of thirst," explains Kirsten. "Our goal is to protect those in need but also to bring awareness to this country's inhumane immigration laws and policies so that more legal pathways are created for immigrants seeking to enter the U.S. to work and contribute to our society," continues Kirsten.
President Trump has set a goal of increasing the number of border patrol agents from 19,000 to 26,370. This would be the largest number of active U.S. Border Patrol Agents in the history of the agency. The increase in arrests and deportations will continue. "We help give a voice to those who need it most. America has always been a country of immigrants and we will continue to work to protect their rights," explains Laura Talamantes. Talamantes Immigration Law Firm, APC is headquartered in Chula Vista, California. It serves both the greater San Diego and Tijuana regions in providing legal services for immigrants involved in removal proceedings.
Visit Talamantes Immigration Law Firm at: https://www.lauraimmigration.com/
Laura Talamantes
***@lauraimmigration.com
