News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CERA launches new brand Jeet for affordable segment
CERA, India's premium home solutions brand, has launched a new brand of sanitaryware, Jeet, aimed at the fastest growing affordable segment.
Jeet will capitalize on the growing need for affordable range in sanitaryware"
Despite the recent market aberrations, CERA has been growing steadily.
While CERA is well-placed in the mid and premium segments, it already has Italian luxury designer sanitaryware ISVEA for the luxury segment. With the launch of JEET for the mass segment, CERA now reaches out to all segments.
For more information, please contact: Mr. P K Shashidharan on +91 9327674111 or pks@cera-india.com
http://cera-
Media Contact
Mr. P.K. Shashidharan
919327674111
pks@cera-india.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse