CERA launches new brand Jeet for affordable segment

-- CERA, India's premium home solutions brand, has launched a new brand of sanitaryware, Jeet, aimed at the fastest growing affordable segment. Jeet was unveiled by Mrs. Deepshikha Khaitan at Ahmedabad today, in the presence of the top management team and the entire sales force of CERA.Jeet will capitalize on the growing need for affordable range in sanitaryware"said, Mr Atul Sanghvi, Executive Director, wcj CERA after the launch event. Jeet is aimed at sanitation for all. Jeet will consist of basic sanitaryware—EWCs, Orissa Pans, Wash Basins in different sizes and Urinals.Despite the recent market aberrations, CERA has been growing steadily.While CERA is well-placed in the mid and premium segments, it already has Italian luxury designer sanitaryware ISVEA for the luxury segment. With the launch of JEET for the mass segment, CERA now reaches out to all segments.For more information, please contact: Mr. P K Shashidharan on +91 9327674111 or pks@cera-india.comhttp://cera-india.com