 
News By Tag
* Sanitaryware
* Faucets
* Tiles
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ahmedabad
  Gujarat
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321

CERA launches new brand Jeet for affordable segment

CERA, India's premium home solutions brand, has launched a new brand of sanitaryware, Jeet, aimed at the fastest growing affordable segment.
 
 
Jeet Launch
Jeet Launch
AHMEDABAD, India - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- CERA, India's premium home solutions brand, has launched a new brand of sanitaryware, Jeet, aimed at the fastest growing affordable segment.  Jeet was unveiled by Mrs. Deepshikha Khaitan at Ahmedabad today, in the presence of the top management team and the entire sales force of CERA.

Jeet will capitalize on the growing need for affordable range in sanitaryware" said, Mr Atul Sanghvi, Executive Director, wcj CERA after the launch event.   Jeet is aimed at sanitation for all.  Jeet will consist of basic sanitaryware—EWCs, Orissa Pans, Wash Basins in different sizes and Urinals.

Despite the recent market aberrations, CERA has been growing steadily.

While CERA is well-placed in the mid and premium segments, it already has Italian luxury designer sanitaryware ISVEA for the luxury segment.  With the launch of JEET for the mass segment, CERA now reaches out to all segments.

For more information, please contact: Mr. P K Shashidharan on +91 9327674111 or pks@cera-india.com

http://cera-india.com

Media Contact
Mr. P.K. Shashidharan
919327674111
pks@cera-india.com
End
Source:Cera Sanitaryware Limited
Email:***@cera-india.com
Posted By:***@cera-india.com Email Verified
Tags:Sanitaryware, Faucets, Tiles
Industry:Construction
Location:Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CERA PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share