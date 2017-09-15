CERA launches new collection of designer tiles

CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., India's fastest growing home solutions provider, launched a new collection of exclusive designer tiles for floor and wall at an event held in Kadi, where its main manufacturing plants for sanitaryware & faucets are situated.

-- CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., India's fastest growing home solutions provider, launched a new collection of exclusive designer tiles for floor and wall at an event held in Kadi, where its main manufacturing plants for sanitaryware and faucets are situated. CERA invited around 500 distributors of tiles from across the country to see the new collection, which were displayed over 9,000 sq ft area. The collection included 500 designs in floor tiles and over 150 design concepts in wall tiles. The categories included digital glazed vitrified tiles, digital wall tiles, third-fired tiles, digital porcelain tiles, etc. in sizes varying from 600x600mm to 800x1200mm. "The response from trade was overwhelming", says Mr Atul Sanghvi, Executive Director, CERA.The newly launched designs include:1. Lucido range – digital glazed vitrified tiles in 800x1200mm, 800x800mm, 600x1200mm and 600x600mm;2. Eterno range – digital porcelain tiles in 600x600mm3. Digitale range – digital wall tiles in 300x600mm4. Passion Range – third fired tiles in 300x600mm5. Hardrock series – for high traffic areas like showroomsAll the designs are unique and break the current clutter of tile designs in the industry. Lucido, the wcj glazed vitrified range, which includes the new book match series are in vogue in both the residential and commercial constructions. The marble series and rustic stone series have been designed keeping in mind the consumers' changing tastes. The new highlighter series in the glazed vitrified tiles are truly unique designs that can be used both for floor as well as for wall. Passion, the third fired wall tiles range are designed in such a way so as to enhance the aesthetics. Apart from the 23 third fired designs, one can also select from a range of 104 regular wall tiles. These look equally amazing in both contemporary and traditional settings. Designed by a team of well-known tile designers, the new range gives a refreshingly different look from the present designs available in the market currently.CERA's tile plant at Gudur in Andhra Pradesh also commenced the production of Glazed Vitrified Tiles.Apart from sanitaryware, faucets and, tiles, CERA's product range also include bathroom cabinet, storage water tanks, kitchen sink, mirror, sensor and wellness (whirlpools and steam cubicles). Its distribution network consists of over 2,000 dealers and 10,000 retailers. The company also showcases its products through company-managed CERA Style Studios and dealer-managed CERA Style Galleries.