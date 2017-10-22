News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
CyberPowerPC Lights-Up Gaming with New Crystal PCs Based on Corsair's Tempered Glass Case
Illuminated All-Glass Rigs Feature Intel's 8th Generation "Coffee Lake" CPUs
The CyberPowerPC Crystal Gaming Series promises to light up gaming for enthusiasts with Corsair's Series 570X RGB chassis. The Corsair case features four-sided tempered glass, three SP120 RGB fans and individually addressable RGB LED lighting strips, which connect to a Lighting Node PRO to illuminate the interior and exterior of the system. Gamers can compete in a blaze of glory or tone down their experience with the ability to control color and lighting patterns in software.
"For over two decades Corsair and CyberPowerPC have been dedicated to providing the highest performance gaming hardware and PCs for enthusiast gamers around the world. This partnership is the culmination of both our efforts and the result is a gaming PC series that will rival all others in price, performance and quality," said Eric Cheung, CEO of CyberPowerPC.
Customers can choose from the gaming-grade performance of an Intel Core i7-8700K six-core processor, or move up to the megatasking power of Intel's X-series CPUs from the Core i7-7800X to i9-7980X. The new processors have enhanced features that make them appealing to gamers and power users alike with more cores, big caches and higher clock speeds.
Cooling gets a boost from Corsair's powerful and efficient Hydro Series H60 liquid cooling to keep temperatures in check and ensure the processor delivers peak performance.
The Crystal Gaming Series is VR-ready with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 10 series graphics cards, which feature 4K, VR, and 3D performance based on NVIDIA's power and performance-
Other Corsair enhancements include Corsair's Vengeance memory. Designed with pure aluminum heat spreaders for faster heat dispersion and built on an 8-layer PCB, with up to 64GB of capacity, Corsair has answered to call for high performance and superior overclocking. Each CyperPowerPC Crystal Gaming systems also includes Corsair's K55 RGB Keyboard and Harpoon RGB Mouse. The keyboard has fully programmable macro keys. The DPI is adjustable on the fly with the Harpoon RGB mouse. Corsair's award-winning Cue software lets users customize and color match the keyboard and mouse with their
The CyberPowerPC Crystal series will be offered in three models and are available at https://www.cyberpowerpc.com/
Crystal Series Basic
· Windows 10 Home
· Intel® Core™ Processor i7-8700K
· MSI GeForce® GTX 1070 8GB
· 16GB Vengeance 3000MHz RAM
· MSI Z370 SLI PLUS ATX Motherboard
· 240GB SSD
· 2TB SATA3 7200 RPM HD
· Corsair Crystal Series 570X Gaming Case
· MSRP$1599
Crystal Series Pro
· Windows 10 Home
· Intel Core Processor i7-7800X
· MSI GeForce GTX 1080 8GB
· 32GB Vengeance 3000MHz RAM
· MSI Pro Series X299 RAIDER Motherboard
· 512GB WD Black NVMe SSD
· wcj 3TB SATA3 7200 RPM HD
· Corsair Crystal Series 570X Gaming Case
· MSRP $2099
Crystal Series Xtreme
· Windows 10 Home
· Intel Core Processor i7-8700K
· MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB
· 32GB Vengeance 3000MHz RAM
· MSI Z370 SLI PLUS ATX Motherboard
· 512GB WD Black NVMe SSD
· 4TB SATA3 7200 RPM HD
· Corsair Crystal Series 570X Gaming Case
· MSRP $2259
All CyberPowerPC Crystal Series gaming PC's can be fully customized with optional Corsair products such as added RGB memory, liquid coolers, and other Corsair peripherals. Fully-assembled systems include a 3-year limited warranty and lifetime tech support.
About CyberPower Inc.
CyberPower Inc. www.cyberpowerpc.com was founded in 1998 and has emerged as a leading global provider of custom computer systems and interactive gaming products. Headquartered in City of Industry in Southern California, CyberPower manufacturers and distributes a complete line of custom built gaming desktops, gaming notebooks and high performance workstations to meet the unique needs of gamers, businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and other end-users. For more information contact: Sales (800) 707-0393; Email cyberpowerpc@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse