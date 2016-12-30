News By Tag
CyberPowerPC and Syber Gaming Unveil 7th Gen "Kaby Lake" Gaming Rigs at CES 2017
Syber XL Series with Maximum Airflow, Hard Tube Liquid Cooled Hyper Liquid Series and VR-ready Laptops Highlight the New Lines
All new systems can be previewed at the CyberPowerPC suite (47-831: Room number 831 on the 47th floor) at The Palazzo, 3325 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Syber Gaming's XL Series – Powerful Aesthetics, Maximum Airflow
The Syber XL-Series with its massive enclosure, superb airflow, and sleek eye-catching design will have all serious gamers agreeing that good things come in big packages. With its ability to accommodate elaborate liquid cooling systems, any size CPU/GPU combinations, the Syber XL series outperforms any current tower system on the market and gives gamers the headroom to fully customize their rigs for maximum performance.
The Syber XL series, available in the Q2 2017, will feature a choice of the new AMD Ryzen CPU, 7th Generation Intel Kaby Lake CPUs along with new Z270 Chipset, or with Broadwell-E CPU options coupled with X99 platform.
Systems will have a base price of $999 featuring the new Syber XL Case and Intel Z270 Chipset.
CyberPowerPC Hyper Liquid Series – Play Cool and Stay Cooler
CyberPowerPC's new Hyper Liquid series is a fully customizable desktop gaming line that features hard tube liquid cooling with a variety of coolant color and lighting choices to calm down the most overclocked CPUs and fastest GPUs.
Liquid cooling has proven to cool CPU's down more than air coolers, and a CyberPowerPC Hyper Liquid cooling system can cool up to 14% better than a Corsair H55 cooler on an overclocked CPU. Combined with the fact that a Hyper Liquid cooling system can cool a GPU down by over 27% more than a standard GPU cooler, the benefits of buying a Hyper Liquid system to protect your valuable gaming components can be easily justifiable.
CyberPowerPC with over 5 models in its Hyper Liquid lines with AMD Ryzen CPU, or 7th Generation Intel Kaby Lake CPUs with MSRP pricing from $1549 on the Hyper Liquid Core to the Black Mamba configuration at $6589
Pro Streamer 2-in-1 Gaming & Streaming PC gets Kaby Lake Refresh
CyberPowerPC will also show off its refreshed Pro Steamer line at CES. Pro Streamer models, now part of the new CyberPowerPC Creator line, come pre-installed and configured with the OBS open source streaming and recording program and XSPLIT live streaming applications so you can start streaming immediately.
CyberPowerPC pre-installs the streaming software to match all hardware so users get quality streaming out of the box. The Pro Streamer is offered in three models including the latest 7th Generation Intel Kaby Lake processor.
Pro Streamer I100 starts at $2365 and can be customized with the latest 7th Gen. Intel Core i5 processor with Z270 Chipset and 7th Gen Core i3 streamer unit starting under $2,400.
New Virtual Reality Laptops
CyberPowerPC will introduce two new VR-ready laptops at CES and refresh the majority of prior gaming laptops to be VR-ready for 2017. All laptops with GTX 1060 will be compatible with the leading VR headsets such as HTC Vive and Oculus Rift and will play the latest titles and future game releases at their highest settings.
The all new Vector II-Z Series of gaming notebooks with an expansive 15 or 17-inch full HD IPS display, high powered audio and aggressive styling. The new Tracer II series of gaming notebooks offers powerful Intel 7th Gen mobile gaming in an ultra portable laptop.
The new CyberpowerPC gaming laptop line includes:
Vector II 15.6" & 17.3" – i7-7700HQ / GTX 1050Ti 4GB/GTX 1060 6GB
Vector II Z (15.6") i7-7700HQ + GTX 1060 6GB/ GTX 1070 8GB
Tracer II Laptop – 7Th Gen Kaby Lake processor (i7-7700HQ) + GTX 1050TI 4GB / GTX 1060 6GB
Fangbook 5 Extreme 18.4" – i7-7920HQ / Dual GTX 1080
For information on all new CyberPowerPC and Syber Gaming systems see: http://www.cyberpowerpc.com/
All Syber or CyberPowerPC gaming PC's can be custom configured with a number of hardware options, including high-performance gaming memory, solid state drives, graphics cards, and gaming peripherals. Fully-assembled systems include a 3-year limited warranty and lifetime tech support via chat, email or telephone.
About Syber Gaming
At Syber, we promise to design and develop VR and gaming PC's that empower gamers with high performance and high value. We are a small team committed to delivering on our promise, and having some fun along the way. Syber was founded in 2014, is a division of CyberPowerPC Inc. and is a proud sponsor of the eSports Arena. For more information:
About CyberPower Inc.
CyberPower Inc. www.cyberpowerpc.com was founded in 1998 and has emerged as a leading global provider of custom computer systems and interactive gaming products. Headquartered in City of Industry in Southern California, CYBERPOWERPC manufacturers and distributes a complete line of custom built gaming desktops, gaming notebooks and high performance workstations to meet the unique needs of gamers, businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and other end-users. For more information contact: Sales (800) 707-0393; Email cyberpowerpc@
