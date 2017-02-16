News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
CyberPowerPC Debuts AMD Ryzen Series of Fully-Customizable Gaming Enthusiast Rigs
CyberPowerPC Ryzen based gaming PCs come in a multitude of flavors and offerings, including a Virtual Reality-ready system, refreshes to its current award winning Gamer Dragon, as well as high performance machines in the new Gamer Master Series and Hyper Liquid series. All Ryzen equipped systems will be fully customizable.
AMD's latest Ryzen CPU requires new motherboard chipset based on the AM4 platform. CyberPowerPC Ryzen system will feature the AMD Ryzen 7 series CPUs which features 8-Core CPU/16 threads and AMD X370 chipset Motherboards. The X370 chipset delivers ultimate graphics card bandwidth with its support for multi-GPUs. The chipset also supports both, CFX (CrossFire) and SLI. Other notable features include dual-channel DDR4 memory support; NVMe, which allows a solid-state drive (SSD) to make effective use of the high-speed PCIe 3.0 bus; support for M.2 SATA devices and USB 3.1 Gen 1 and Gen 2 compatibility.
For a limited time during CyberPowerPC's Ryzen pre-sale event, all Ryzen equipped computers are bundled with the Corsair Hydro Series H60 liquid cooling as a free upgrade, which features a new split-flow manifold that delivers coolant directly to the center of the cold plate — the core area of the CPU which generates the most heat. The Corsair H60 comes pre-filled, and never needs refilling or priming.
The series includes the following base configurations:
AMD Ryzen 7 Configurator – Starting $983
· AMD Ryzen 7 1700 8-Core CPU
· AMD X370 Killer SLI Motherboard
· AMD RX 470 4GB Graphics Card
· Corsair H60 Liquid Cooling
· 8GB (4GBx2) DDR4
· 1TB 7200 RPM HDD
· NZXT Source 340 Elite Mid Tower Gaming Case
· 600 W PSU
Gamer Dragon – Starting $1097
· AMD Ryzen 7 1700X 8 Core CPU
· AMD X370 Killer SLI Motherboard
· AMD RX 470 4GB Graphics Card
· Corsair H60 Liquid Cooling
· 8GB (4GBx2) DDR4
· 1TB 7200 RPM HDD
· Raidmax Viper II Mid Tower Gaming Case
· 600 W PSU
VR Ready Deal Syber M GTX 1060 – starting $1159
· AMD Ryzen 7 1700 8 Core CPU
· AMD X370 Killer SLI Motherboard
· NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
· Corsair H60 Liquid Cooling
· 8GB (4GBx2) DDR4
· 120GB SSD + 1TB 7200 RPM HDD
· Syber M Mid Tower Gaming Case
· 600 W PSU
Hyper Liquid Ryzen X Starting $2399
· AMD Ryzen 7 1800X 8 Core CPU
· AMD X370 Killer SLI Motherboard
· NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8GB
· Custom CyberPowerPC Hydro II D5 Liquid Cooling Kit
· 16GB (4GBx4) DDR4 Memory
· 512GB M.2 SSD + 3TB HDD
· In Win 303 White Mid Tower Gaming Case
· 1000W 80+ PSU
All CyberPowerPC Ryzen-based gaming PC's can be custom configured with a number of hardware options, including high-performance gaming memory, solid state drives, graphics cards, and gaming peripherals. Fully-assembled systems include a 3-year limited warranty and lifetime tech support via chat, email or telephone.
About CyberPower Inc.
CyberPower Inc. http://www.cyberpowerpc.com was founded in 1998 and has emerged as a leading global provider of custom computer systems and interactive gaming products. Headquartered in City of Industry in Southern California, CYBERPOWERPC manufacturers and distributes a complete line of custom built gaming desktops, gaming notebooks and high performance workstations to meet the unique needs of gamers, businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and other end-users. For more information contact: Sales (800) 707-0393; Email cyberpowerpc@
All products/company names are either trademarks or trade names of their respective holders.
Contact
Len Fernandes
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse