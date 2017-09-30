Creatrix Campus education ERP software developed specifically to improve learning outcomes

Education ERP software tailored for colleges & universities, Creatrix Campus is a leading solution provider for learning management, scheduling, assessment management, and accreditation in today's competitive education market.

Sriram S

+1-210-877-2946

Sriram S
+1-210-877-2946
sriram@anubavam.com

-- Creatrix Campus, a leading provider of ERP software solutions for the higher education industry, has announced the release of the academic software suite. This cloud-based software application provides colleges and universities with a compelling new option for learning management, scheduling, assessment management, and accreditation in today's competitive education market.Creatrix Campus sets a new benchmark for performance and innovation in education ERP software tailored for higher education. Creatrix's ERP software simplifies and streamlines the entire academic and administrative processes from recruitment and enrolment to graduation and career advancement. Creatrix Campus ERP integrates recruitment, scheduling, academics, assessments, and accreditation into a single, elegant and secure cloud-based solution. This fully-integrated enterprise software suite was built from the ground up to give higher education institutions the most powerful solution available to meet challenging requirements of learning outcomes and stringent compliance standards.Creatrix Campus delivers unprecedented visibility into critical institutional performance data through custom dashboards and reports, where educators will discover new opportunities to increase enrolment and student success. Creatrix Campus provides out-of-the-box features that growing institutes need while being easy to use and easy to implement. And with real-time insights, educators can make better informed decisions.And with a platform that utilizes true cloud technology, institutions, and its constituents will have access to the application wherever they are, and on any mobile device.For more information on Creatrix Campus, please visitCreatrix Campus is a flagship product of Anubavam LLC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas with branches across South Africa, UAE and India. With their innovative approach to education, Creatrix Campus platform helps small, medium and large sized colleges and higher education institutions to better align their core academic and administrative processes with technology, and help plan, implement, manage and maintain their IT infrastructure, leading to enhanced learning outcomes and ability to compete in today's market.Sriram S.Education Consultantinfo@creatrixcampus.com+1-210-877-2946