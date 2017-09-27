News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HexaVault helps people store their passwords and other important information
HexaVault a new template based personal information and password manager has been launched to make it easy to store and organize all your important personal information.
In a market crowded with hundreds of passwords managers, HexaVault claims to be different by focusing on storing not just passwords and logins but all the important information of a person, thus becoming a sort of virtual assistant. HexaVault comes with predefined templates for storing various types of information – passwords to websites and apps, bank accounts, credit and debit cards, insurance policies, loan and mortgage accounts, passport, national id card (think social security number), tax id, school or wcj employer issued id cards, medical prescriptions, educational details, various utilities like electricity, cable, Internet, mobile and such. Users also have the option of creating their own templates.
HexaVault stores the information in encrypted format on user's mobile device. The information will remain safe even if the device is lost or stolen because of the strong encryption used.
HexaVault is a free app and is available for Apple iOS devices like iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch and Android based mobile phones and tablets. The app can be downloaded from Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
More information about the app can be viewed at their website www.hexavault.com.
Contact
Yash Gadhiya
***@hexavault.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse