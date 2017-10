The Chiltern Arts Festival: a new classical music and arts festival in the Chilterns

Contact

Naomi Taylor - Founder & Creative Director

-- The Chiltern Arts Festival has unveiled the programme for its brand new festival, bringing the finest in classical music and arts to the Chilterns region between the 3rd and 11th February 2018.Naomi Taylor, Founder and Creative Director said "We are delighted to announce the full list of events for the 2018 Chiltern Arts Festival. Some of the finest names in the Classical music scene will be coming to this beautiful area which we hope will thrill and inspire people."This vibrant winter festival consists of 18 different events taking place in venues across the Chiltern Hills. Venue locations include Dorchester-on-Thames, Marlow, Henley-on-Thames, Great Missenden, Berkhamsted, High Wycombe, Wendover and Tring.The programme was created by Naomi Taylor with Chiltern Arts' Artistic Partner, Grammy award-winning pianist, Christopher Glynn.Opening with one of the world's finest choirs – Tenebrae, described by The Times as "phenomenal"– performing a programme of much-loved Russian music including parts of Rachmaninov's All-Night Vigil. Other highlights include a new English translation of a sparkling early opera by Mozart, The Garden of Disguises (La Finta Giardiniera);Tasmin Little, leading international violinist, joins forces with Martin Roscoe, one of the country's best-known pianists; two concerts featuring the Brodsky String Quartet including the "Wheel of 4Tunes" where the programme is decided live in front of the audience by the spin of a wheel; other well-known names include the Academy of Ancient Music who wowed Marlow just last month; and the City of London Sinfonia with BBC Musician of the Year Finalist, Ben Goldscheider, closing the festival with a programme of Mozart and Mendelssohn.Chiltern Arts also takes pride in presenting a series of young artists, with concerts featuring the winners of its new Young Artists' competition, Take Note: choir Echo and the A4 Brass Quartet.In addition, the Chiltern Arts Festival will be hosting a concert and dinner event in the Art Deco surrounds of the Gatsby in Berkhamsted;a presentation of the classic silent movie "Joan of Arc" accompanied by live music from the Orlando Consort; an installation themed on the topic of memory, commemorating 100 years since the end of the first World War; and a photographic exhibition held at Tring's beautiful College Lake.The Chiltern Arts Festival will bring some much-needed warmth and joy to the cold winter months. Full details can be found on the websites and social media links listed below.For Press Enquiries, contact Naomi on 07943 875640 or naomi.taylor@ chilternarts.com Web: https://chilternarts.com/ festival Twitter: @chilternartsFacebook: www.facebook.com/chilternartsfestivalNotes wcj for editors: Full Programme12th December 2017: Launch Concert 3 – Words and Music at Christmas with Jeremy Irons and Hertfordshire Chorus (Berkhamsted)3rd February 2018: Tenebrae – Russian Choral Treasures (Marlow)4th February 2018: WW1 Discovery Day (Henley); Faure Requiem and Echo (Henley)5th February 2018: Tasmin Little and Martin Roscoe (Great Missenden)6th February 2018: Elgar Piano Quintet and WW1 Poetry (Wendover); Katona Twins Concert and Dinner (Berkhamsted)7th February 2018: A4 Brass (Penn Street); Brodsky Quartet (High Wycombe)8th February 2018: Academy of Ancient Music (Tring); Orlando Consort (Edlesborough)9th February 2018: Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment 'Experience' Ensemble (Hughenden); Brahms in Love - world premiere of Jeremy Sams' translation (Wycombe Abbey)10th February 2018: Ben Goldscheider, Fenella Humphreys and Michael Dussek (Beaconsfield);Ryedale Festival Opera: Mozart, Garden of Disguises (Pipers Corner School)11th February 2018: Sinclair McKay (Wallingford);City of London Sinfonia and Ben Goldscheider (Dorchester-on-Thames)