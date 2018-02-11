 
News By Tag
* Classical Music
* Music Festival
* Arts Festival
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Buckinghamshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
September 2017
30292827

The Chiltern Arts Festival: a new classical music and arts festival in the Chilterns

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Classical Music
Music Festival
Arts Festival

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Buckinghamshire - England

Subject:
Events

Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Chiltern Arts Festival has unveiled the programme for its brand new festival, bringing the finest in classical music and arts to the Chilterns region between the 3rd and 11th February 2018.

Naomi Taylor, Founder and Creative Director said "We are delighted to announce the full list of events for the 2018 Chiltern Arts Festival. Some of the finest names in the Classical music scene will be coming to this beautiful area which we hope will thrill and inspire people."

This vibrant winter festival consists of 18 different events taking place in venues across the Chiltern Hills. Venue locations include Dorchester-on-Thames, Marlow, Henley-on-Thames, Great Missenden, Berkhamsted, High Wycombe, Wendover and Tring.

The programme was created by Naomi Taylor with Chiltern Arts' Artistic Partner, Grammy award-winning pianist, Christopher Glynn.

Opening with one of the world's finest choirs – Tenebrae, described by The Times as "phenomenal" – performing a programme of much-loved Russian music including parts of Rachmaninov's All-Night Vigil. Other highlights include a new English translation of a sparkling early opera by Mozart, The Garden of Disguises (La Finta Giardiniera); Tasmin Little, leading international violinist, joins forces with Martin Roscoe, one of the country's best-known pianists; two concerts featuring the Brodsky String Quartet including the "Wheel of 4Tunes" where the programme is decided live in front of the audience by the spin of a wheel; other well-known names include the Academy of Ancient Music who wowed Marlow just last month; and the City of London Sinfonia with BBC Musician of the Year Finalist, Ben Goldscheider, closing the festival with a programme of Mozart and Mendelssohn.

Chiltern Arts also takes pride in presenting a series of young artists, with concerts featuring the winners of its new Young Artists' competition, Take Note: choir Echo and the A4 Brass Quartet.

In addition, the Chiltern Arts Festival will be hosting a concert and dinner event in the Art Deco surrounds of the Gatsby in Berkhamsted; a presentation of the classic silent movie "Joan of Arc" accompanied by live music from the Orlando Consort; an installation themed on the topic of memory, commemorating 100 years since the end of the first World War; and a photographic exhibition held at Tring's beautiful College Lake.

The Chiltern Arts Festival will bring some much-needed warmth and joy to the cold winter months. Full details can be found on the websites and social media links listed below.

For Press Enquiries, contact Naomi on 07943 875640 or naomi.taylor@chilternarts.com

Web: https://chilternarts.com/festival

Twitter: @chilternarts

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chilternartsfestival

Notes wcj for editors: Full Programme

12th December 2017: Launch Concert 3 – Words and Music at Christmas with Jeremy Irons and Hertfordshire Chorus (Berkhamsted)

3rd February 2018: Tenebrae – Russian Choral Treasures (Marlow)

4th February 2018: WW1 Discovery Day (Henley); Faure Requiem and Echo (Henley)

5th February 2018: Tasmin Little and Martin Roscoe (Great Missenden)

6th February 2018: Elgar Piano Quintet and WW1 Poetry (Wendover); Katona Twins Concert and Dinner (Berkhamsted)

7th February 2018: A4 Brass (Penn Street); Brodsky Quartet (High Wycombe)

8th February 2018: Academy of Ancient Music (Tring); Orlando Consort (Edlesborough)

9th February 2018: Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment 'Experience' Ensemble (Hughenden); Brahms in Love - world premiere of Jeremy Sams' translation (Wycombe Abbey)

10th February 2018: Ben Goldscheider, Fenella Humphreys and Michael Dussek (Beaconsfield); Ryedale Festival Opera: Mozart, Garden of Disguises (Pipers Corner School)

11th February 2018: Sinclair McKay (Wallingford); City of London Sinfonia and Ben Goldscheider (Dorchester-on-Thames)

Contact
Naomi Taylor - Founder & Creative Director
***@chilternarts.com
End
Source:Chiltern Arts
Email:***@chilternarts.com Email Verified
Tags:Classical Music, Music Festival, Arts Festival
Industry:Arts
Location:Buckinghamshire - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share