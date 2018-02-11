News By Tag
The Chiltern Arts Festival: a new classical music and arts festival in the Chilterns
Naomi Taylor, Founder and Creative Director said "We are delighted to announce the full list of events for the 2018 Chiltern Arts Festival. Some of the finest names in the Classical music scene will be coming to this beautiful area which we hope will thrill and inspire people."
This vibrant winter festival consists of 18 different events taking place in venues across the Chiltern Hills. Venue locations include Dorchester-on-
The programme was created by Naomi Taylor with Chiltern Arts' Artistic Partner, Grammy award-winning pianist, Christopher Glynn.
Opening with one of the world's finest choirs – Tenebrae, described by The Times as "phenomenal"
Chiltern Arts also takes pride in presenting a series of young artists, with concerts featuring the winners of its new Young Artists' competition, Take Note: choir Echo and the A4 Brass Quartet.
In addition, the Chiltern Arts Festival will be hosting a concert and dinner event in the Art Deco surrounds of the Gatsby in Berkhamsted;
The Chiltern Arts Festival will bring some much-needed warmth and joy to the cold winter months. Full details can be found on the websites and social media links listed below.
For Press Enquiries, contact Naomi on 07943 875640
Web: https://chilternarts.com/
Twitter: @chilternarts
Facebook: www.facebook.com/
Notes for editors: Full Programme
12th December 2017: Launch Concert 3 – Words and Music at Christmas with Jeremy Irons and Hertfordshire Chorus (Berkhamsted)
3rd February 2018: Tenebrae – Russian Choral Treasures (Marlow)
4th February 2018: WW1 Discovery Day (Henley); Faure Requiem and Echo (Henley)
5th February 2018: Tasmin Little and Martin Roscoe (Great Missenden)
6th February 2018: Elgar Piano Quintet and WW1 Poetry (Wendover); Katona Twins Concert and Dinner (Berkhamsted)
7th February 2018: A4 Brass (Penn Street); Brodsky Quartet (High Wycombe)
8th February 2018: Academy of Ancient Music (Tring); Orlando Consort (Edlesborough)
9th February 2018: Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment 'Experience' Ensemble (Hughenden); Brahms in Love - world premiere of Jeremy Sams' translation (Wycombe Abbey)
10th February 2018: Ben Goldscheider, Fenella Humphreys and Michael Dussek (Beaconsfield);
11th February 2018: Sinclair McKay (Wallingford);
Naomi Taylor - Founder & Creative Director
***@chilternarts.com
End
