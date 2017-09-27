 
GEO Jobe GIS Welcomes Patrick Pucheu to Role of Jr. GIS Application Developer

Patrick's skills in JavaScript, CSS, HTML and related technologies will contribute greatly in supporting the Geo Jobe GIS software application development team
 
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- GEO Jobe, a leading GIS software and geospatial solutions provider and developers of Admin Tools, Mapfolio, and the GEOpowered cloud for ArcGIS, is pleased to welcome Patrick Pucheu to the team in the role of Jr. Application Developer. Pucheu, based in our Biloxi, MS office, will be working closely with our teams in Nashville, TN, and Biloxi, MS and will  contribute to our existing team of engineers and architects to assist in front-end development, configuring, managing and implementing enterprise-grade Web GIS systems.

Patrick's skills in JavaScript, CSS, HTML and related technologies will contribute greatly in supporting our application development team and will add to the existing robust team of industry leading developers and solution engineers at GEO Jobe.

"Patrick Pucheu marks the beginning of a new round of hires at GEO Jobe that will allow us to perform even more great work in the geospatial industry. Be on the lookout for several new hires and some powerful new product releases in the very near future. This an extremely exciting time for GEO Jobe and our product user base! " - David Hansen Vice President

You can connect directly with Patrick and the GEO Jobe development team, via connect@geo-jobe.com or @geojobegis on Twitter. See also http://geo-jobe.com

See Career opportunities wcj with GEO Jobe at http://geo-jobe.com/careers

About GEO Jobe

Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe is a geospatial industry leader that currently has the top three most popular apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace including Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online. While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe, as company, has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings such as providing software development and data hosting expertise and services (most recently the addition of UAV and related aerial mapping services). GEO Jobe was an early adopter of the ArcGIS Online platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the platform. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for many years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award.

Contact:

info@geo-jobe.gis

www.geo-jobe.com

@geojobegis
