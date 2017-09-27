News By Tag
GEO Jobe GIS Welcomes Patrick Pucheu to Role of Jr. GIS Application Developer
Patrick's skills in JavaScript, CSS, HTML and related technologies will contribute greatly in supporting our application development team and will add to the existing robust team of industry leading developers and solution engineers at GEO Jobe.
"Patrick Pucheu marks the beginning of a new round of hires at GEO Jobe that will allow us to perform even more great work in the geospatial industry. Be on the lookout for several new hires and some powerful new product releases in the very near future. This an extremely exciting time for GEO Jobe and our product user base! " - David Hansen Vice President
You can connect directly with Patrick and the GEO Jobe development team, via connect@geo-
See Career opportunities wcj with GEO Jobe at http://geo-jobe.com/
About GEO Jobe
Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe is a geospatial industry leader that currently has the top three most popular apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace including Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online. While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe, as company, has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings such as providing software development and data hosting expertise and services (most recently the addition of UAV and related aerial mapping services). GEO Jobe was an early adopter of the ArcGIS Online platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the platform. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for many years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award.
