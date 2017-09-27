News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Learn How to Make Fictional Characters Come Alive at Writers Seminar
Struggling with making your novel's characters believable? This is a seminar you'll want to attend.
"Creating memorable characters is an art unto itself," says Bess. "And it's something that every author struggles with; this seminar will be helpful to both new and seasoned writers."
The meeting will include lecture, writing exercises and critique; and homework assignments. It is one of a group of classes offered by members of the Writers Resource Center as part of their Developing Authors Series. Participants must bring their own writing materials or electronic devices and arrive early for best seating.
For more information on this workshop and other WRC activities or how to become a member, please visit the group's website at www.wrcnoca.com.
About wcj the Writers Resource Center
The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author, independent publisher, recipient of a California state honors award from former Assembly Member Susan Bonilla, and member of the National Association of Professional Women. WRC has members located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and the nation. It offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services to self publishers and independent publishing companies. For more information on WRC, please visit www.wrcnoca.com.
Contact
TLW Public Relations
***@tlwpublicrelations.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse