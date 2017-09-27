 
Learn How to Make Fictional Characters Come Alive at Writers Seminar

Struggling with making your novel's characters believable? This is a seminar you'll want to attend.
 
 
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Writers will get an in-depth presentation on how to create believable characters at the next Writers Resource Center (WRC) seminar.  The session will cover how to use nuance, traits, habits, mannerism and other techniques to make fictional characters come alive.  Experienced writers and publishers Vicki Ward and Wanda Campbell will lead the workshop along with the group's Founder Janie P. Bess.  The event will take place on Saturday, October 14th, from 10 am to 12 noon at 1745 Enterprise Drive, Fairfield, room 112.  Everyone attending must RSVP by emailing janiepbess@yahoo.com. Members must bring their membership card or certificate. Admission is free for members; others pay a small fee. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

"Creating memorable characters is an art unto itself," says Bess. "And it's something that every author struggles with; this seminar will be helpful to both new and seasoned writers."

The meeting will include lecture, writing exercises and critique; and homework assignments.  It is one of a group of classes offered by members of the Writers Resource Center as part of their Developing Authors Series. Participants must bring their own writing materials or electronic devices and arrive early for best seating.

For more information on this workshop and other WRC activities or how to become a member, please visit the group's website at www.wrcnoca.com.

About wcj the Writers Resource Center

The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author, independent publisher, recipient of a California state honors award from former Assembly Member Susan Bonilla, and member of the National Association of Professional Women. WRC has members located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and the nation. It offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services to self publishers and independent publishing companies. For more information on WRC, please visit www.wrcnoca.com.

