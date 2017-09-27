News By Tag
Launched: CT Exit Planning Survey Returns for Second Year
Last year's survey showed that while owners are optimistic about selling their businesses, the vast majority of owners are ill-prepared to do so. Proper planning is critical to optimizing sale price and ensure transaction value meets owner needs in retirement. Failure to do so may have significant implications for the national and local Connecticut economy.
"We're committed to helping owners in the state prepare for the economic pressures ahead from a competitive transaction market. The survey will underscore the importance of exit planning, while measuring progress in owner readiness." - Jeff Swiggett,CBI, M&AMI, wcj VR Business Sales Owner
