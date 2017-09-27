 
Launched: CT Exit Planning Survey Returns for Second Year

 
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the CT Business Owner Exit Planning Survey has launched for its second year with VR Business Sales – Mergers & Acquisitions, Marcum LLP and the law firm of Zangari Cohn Cuthbertson Duhl & Grello P.C championing the effort.  In the US, there are an estimated 8 million baby boomer business owners who will need to exit their businesses over the next fifteen years.This transfer of assets will have a large impact on the market for business sales.  The survey aims to measure how prepared CT owners are and what assumptions they are making regarding the sale of their businesses. The survey takes less than five minutes and can be completed by Connecticut business owners here: http://survey.vrnewhaven.com/

Last year's survey showed that while owners are optimistic about selling their businesses, the vast majority of owners are ill-prepared to do so.  Proper planning is critical to optimizing sale price and ensure transaction value meets owner needs in retirement.  Failure to do so may have significant implications for the national and local Connecticut economy.

"We're committed to helping owners in the state prepare for the economic pressures ahead from a competitive transaction market. The survey will underscore the importance of exit planning, while measuring progress in owner readiness." - Jeff Swiggett,CBI, M&AMI, wcj VR Business Sales Owner

About VR Business Sales - Mergers  & Acquisitions

VR Business Sales New Haven (http://www.vrnewhaven.com/) represents owners of businesses valued between $500,000 and $25 million or with annual revenues from $1 million to $30 million.  Operating within a wide range of industry segments, the office provides exceptional merger and acquisition advisory services to companies in Connecticut, Southern New England, and Metro NY.  Independently owned and operated, the office consistently ranks within the Top 10 of the VR franchise network with over 50 offices worldwide.

Source:VR Business Sales - Mergers & Aquisitions
