News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BNi Building News introduces the new 2018 Costbooks
New Costbooks are complete with customizable tables and projection estimates.
The BNi Costbook series includes:
• BNi General Construction Costbook (Also available in a CSI MasterFormat)
• BNi Facilities Manager's Costbook
• BNi Electrical Costbook
• BNi Home Remodeler's Costbook
• BNi Public Works Costbook
• BNi Mechanical/Electrical Costbook
• BNi Home Builder's Costbook
• BNi Remodeling Costbook
"The reason the costbook series has been our longest running and most successful publication is because it's practical and extremely useful on any project you have," states BNi Building News President, Bill Mahoney. "We strive to make sure our rates and projections are the most accurate in the industry."
In addition to the labor and material costs in the costbooks, each title contains access to an online ebook with a customizable PDF through https://www.constructionworkzone.com/
About BNi Building News
BNi Building News has been one of the most comprehensive and reliable sources for construction books, legal form, building codes, cost estimating tools and more for over 70 years. Established as a premier construction book publisher, we provide the newest titles in the construction trade to architects, contractors, engineers, design-builders, inspectors and more. We strive to deliver a customer experience unlike any other in the construction industry with every customer we engage with. BNi Building News assures the most current and relevant information available through close contact with key leaders in the areas of architecture, engineering and construction along with officials from various government agencies.
For more information about BNi Building News, visit http://www.bnibooks.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
Contact
BNi Building News
Joel Ellazar
***@bnibooks.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 02, 2017