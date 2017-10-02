 
News By Tag
* Costbook
* Construction
* Architect
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Vista
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21
September 2017
3029282726


BNi Building News introduces the new 2018 Costbooks

New Costbooks are complete with customizable tables and projection estimates.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Costbook
* Construction
* Architect

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Vista - California - US

Subject:
* Products

VISTA, Calif. - Oct. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- BNi Building News today introduced their new 2018 costbooks.  The BNi Costbook series (https://www.bnibooks.com/products/bni-building-news-costbooks), which is now in its 25th year of publication, covers everything from home remodeling to public works to general construction.  Each title includes accurate estimates from actual projects, man hour tables, and geographic cost modifiers to give estimators the best resources for precise estimates.

The BNi Costbook series includes:

• BNi General Construction Costbook (Also available in a CSI MasterFormat)
• BNi Facilities Manager's Costbook
• BNi Electrical Costbook
• BNi Home Remodeler's Costbook
• BNi Public Works Costbook
• BNi Mechanical/Electrical Costbook
• BNi Home Builder's Costbook
• BNi Remodeling Costbook

"The reason the costbook series has been our longest running and most successful publication is because it's practical and extremely useful on any project you have," states BNi Building News President, Bill Mahoney. "We strive to make sure our rates and projections are the most accurate in the industry."

In addition to the labor and material costs in the costbooks, each title contains access to an online ebook with a customizable PDF through https://www.constructionworkzone.com/. The online PDF allows estimators to customize any of the costbooks to specific rates and overheads outlined based on specific projects.  For more information on the new BNi Building News costbooks or to purchase wcj any of these new titles, please visit www.bnibooks.com/costbooks.

About BNi Building News

BNi Building News has been one of the most comprehensive and reliable sources for construction books, legal form, building codes, cost estimating tools and more for over 70 years. Established as a premier construction book publisher, we provide the newest titles in the construction trade to architects, contractors, engineers, design-builders, inspectors and more. We strive to deliver a customer experience unlike any other in the construction industry with every customer we engage with.  BNi Building News assures the most current and relevant information available through close contact with key leaders in the areas of architecture, engineering and construction along with officials from various government agencies.

For more information about BNi Building News, visit http://www.bnibooks.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bnibooks or Twitter at www.twitter.com/bnibuildingnews.

Contact
BNi Building News
Joel Ellazar
***@bnibooks.com
End
Source:BNi Building News
Email:***@bnibooks.com Email Verified
Tags:Costbook, Construction, Architect
Industry:Construction
Location:Vista - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 02, 2017
Ellazar, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share