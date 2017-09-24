 
Industry News





SMA Behavioral Healthcare Administrative Headquarters Move to New Location

 
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Sept. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Ivan Cosimi, CEO of Stewart-Marchman-Act Behavioral Health Services (SMA), is pleased to announce he and his administrative team have moved to their new headquarters at 150 Magnolia Ave. in Daytona Beach.

SMA purchased the former longtime home of Cobb Cole law firm, located a block east of Ridgewood Avenue, earlier this year.

The timing of the move has been challenging for SMA – the relocation began just before Hurricane Irma arrived in Central Florida and the building was damaged during the storm.

"Our office building received water intrusion from Magnolia Avenue during Hurricane Irma and our team and contractors are now working diligently to get our headquarters fully operational," said Cosimi. "We appreciate the patience of all our partners, vendors, clients and community wcj as we make this transition as smooth as possible."

The organization's former offices at 1220 Wills Ave. will now house SMA's Northeast Volusia Care Center, offering integrated healthcare services.

About SMA Behavioral Health

SMA Behavioral Healthcare has been serving the northeast Florida community with mental health and drug treatment services for over 50 years.  SMA provides more than 35 mental health and substance abuse programs, providing prevention, diversion, intervention, and treatment services, delivered to diverse client populations Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns, and Volusia counties.

SMA Behavioral Healthcare's mission is to deliver exceptional and comprehensive behavioral healthcare to individuals and families in our community. SMA's vision is of a community where addiction and mental illness are treated promptly, comprehensively and with respect for all. Contact SMA at 800-539-4228 or online at http://www.smabehavioral.org/ or stay connected on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SMABehavioralHealthServices.

Claire Brubaker
***@smabehavioral.org
Source:SMA Behavioral Healthcare
Email:***@smabehavioral.org
