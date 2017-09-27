Ayris Releases News on Learning Content Delivery

Ayris, the learning distribution system, has recently released news to share more light on its educational platform.

-- The learning distribution system Ayris has recently released news to shed more light on the educational platform developed by the company.The news highlights the key factors behind the learning distribution system and gives details on what "Learning Content Delivery" is."What makes Ayris different from the regular Learning Management System (LMS) is the focus on the learning content delivery." says Plamen Kasabov, developer of Ayris and Managing Partner of Outcons LLC, the company that created the Learning Distribution System (LDS). "Ayris tries to give the answer by allowing learning leaders to select the most appropriate way of providing learning materials to different kinds of audiences, in different environments with the aim to increase the learning effect." he continues.The provided information about the web-based platform for learning content delivery is designed with the intent to share more insights with the learning professionals and people who had some previous experience with LMS what Ayris is actually about. It also contains link to detailed explanation about the LDS model.The article wcj has two sections and the second part deals with the issue that many companies are facing - learning and employee education without a learning system."Learners are able to go through the full learning plan without even touching the system directly. Isn't this nice?" ads Mr. Kasabov.This is one of the key feature of Ayris is being able to provide learning materials (online courses, SCORM courses, exams, surveys, tasks, and more) without the need of complex system integration.The full article is available on the following link:The website of the learning distribution system is available on the following link: