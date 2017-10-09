Mass Submission of Course Completions is Now Available on Ayris, the Learning Distribution System

The upload of literally thousands of course completions is now available on Ayris. This feature will provide learning managers with full control over the user's learning history.

The learning distribution system Ayris has released news on a new feature allowing the users of its web platform to mass upload course completions.This newly added functionality is designed to provide educators with the ability to add previous course completions to users' profiles. According to the blog page of the website, it can be done in a couple of different ways for more convenient use."You can access this feature wcj on the "Learning" tab and then navigate to the "Manage Course Completions"menu. From there you will be able to select the courses for which you wish to submit course completions, for as many users as you like.The other great add-on to this menu and probably the most important feature for learning managers is the mass upload of course completions from file." says one of the employees of the company, working closely on Ayris.Additional detailed instructions are provided by the company for people willing to learn more about this new feature both in the blog post and on the web platform menu.