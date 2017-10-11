News By Tag
Educational Expert Ron James Talks About Modernday Learning Technologies and Points Ayris Advantages
"Learning also inspires creators to create learning content and learning educators to distribute it. Using their craft and skills to write materials or record video lessons, they end up with enough content to form a curriculum. This is process is called "pushed learning". A lot of teachers are using this type of approach in order to distribute learning materials to their audience groups. Math teachers, foreign language teachers, and investment educators to name a few, use it to distribute their learning materials." says Mr. James.
He also give more information on what, as the educational experts are calling it, "pulled learning" is.
"Learning inspires people to travel on different paths. Usually not the ones they currently are on, but the ones they are interested to go to. Therefore they read or study more about the path or destination so they can get there faster. Most of the time this learning process will provide the student with helpful skills at work or additional knowledge in his/hers day to day life. A big percentage of the people willing to learn are ready and eager to consume education early in the morning. This process is described as "pulled learning" and it is focused on the learner's needs."
Later on the article he mentions the use of learning distribution systems and shares his knowledge and experience with the audience.
"Modern day technologies and know-how made wcj possible the creation of new generation of LMSs called Learning Distribution Systems, or LDS. The purpose of the LDS is not to replace the LMS, in fact they can be used simultaneously. The learning distribution system can be used to distribute and assign online courses hosted on an LMS. Teachers can use this to customize emails to their target audience outside of their LMS standards." adds Mr. James and goes further to highlight the advantages of Ayris.
Ayris is reaching broader audiences every day and aims to satisfy the needs of all of its users – learning experts and managers, corporate businesses, and educational institutions at the same time.
