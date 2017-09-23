 
Support for PostgreSQL 9.6.5 in dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL

 
PRAGUE, Czech Republic - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Devart has released a new version of dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL – a powerful and easy to use tool for table data comparison and synchronization.

Devart, a Czech software provider of database connectivity solutions and tools for database management and development, announced the release of dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL that comes with support for PostgreSQL 9.6.5, and extended compatibility of data types.

dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL has the following new features and improvements:

• PostgreSQL 9.6.5 is supported
• Azure for PostgreSQL is supported
• Types compatibility matrix is extended
• Advanced support for Range, PostGIS and Domain data types
• Advanced support for Interval data type
• Advanced support for JSON and JSONB data types
• Command-Line Master which greatly simplifies the creation of command line execution files

dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL is a PostgreSQL wcj data diff and sync tool that allows users to review all the differences in tables being compared and execute an automatically generated script to remove these differences.

For more information about dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL, please visithttps://www.devart.com/dbforge/postgresql/datacompare/

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

Learn more about Devart athttps://www.devart.com.

Contact
Devart
***@devart.com
Source:
Email:***@devart.com Email Verified
Tags:Postgresql Compare, Postgresql Tools, Postgresql Diff
Industry:Software
Location:Prague - Praha - Czech Republic
Subject:Products
