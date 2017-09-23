News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Support for PostgreSQL 9.6.5 in dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL
Devart, a Czech software provider of database connectivity solutions and tools for database management and development, announced the release of dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL that comes with support for PostgreSQL 9.6.5, and extended compatibility of data types.
dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL has the following new features and improvements:
• PostgreSQL 9.6.5 is supported
• Azure for PostgreSQL is supported
• Types compatibility matrix is extended
• Advanced support for Range, PostGIS and Domain data types
• Advanced support for Interval data type
• Advanced support for JSON and JSONB data types
• Command-Line Master which greatly simplifies the creation of command line execution files
dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL is a PostgreSQL wcj data diff and sync tool that allows users to review all the differences in tables being compared and execute an automatically generated script to remove these differences.
For more information about dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL, please visithttps://www.devart.com/
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
Learn more about Devart athttps://www.devart.com.
Contact
Devart
***@devart.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse