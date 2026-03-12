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First Pivot & Sweet Tooth Marshmallows Partner to Bring Entrepreneurship Into Australian Classrooms
Young founder Patrick's story becomes a live learning experience — as students collaborate, sell real products, and discover what it means to be a social impact entrepreneur.
By: First Pivot
The collaboration connects classroom learning with the real world of business. Students participate in interactive sessions where Patrick shares how he identified a gap in the market. Marshmallow products without chocolate and turned an idea into a real business with the support of his family. It means students of First Pivot, learn directly from a peer on their business entrepreneurship journey.
"When I was 10, I noticed something was missing, marshmallows without chocolate options. Instead of just wishing things were different, I started testing recipes with my mum and built something real. That's what entrepreneurship is. I can't wait to show other kids they can do the same thing." Patrick, Founder, Sweet Tooth Marshmallows.
"My goal is to give back by sharing my entrepreneur journey, and encouraging my peers and youth to be involved in entrepreneurship. I see the partnership with First Pivot as a way to pay it forward and help to educate the current and next generation of entrepreneurs."
Through First Pivot's programs, students in Years 4–6 experience entrepreneurship first-hand by collaborating as teams to design, market, combing real product sales, design thinking, financial literacy and social impact within their school communities through the collaboration with Sweet Tooth Marshmallows
Seeing a young founder close to their own age turning an everyday observation into a real product reinforces First Pivot's core philosophy: Learning By Doing.
REAL PRODUCTS. REAL SALES. REAL IMPACT.
As part of a special Mother's Day activation, students take the lead in designing gift packaging, branding, and marketing campaigns before selling Sweet Tooth Marshmallows at school-run Mother's Day markets.
Students apply practical entrepreneurial skills including:
Orders are facilitated through First Pivot's student marketplace at www.firstpivot.store, giving students a genuine e-commerce experience.
Schools purchase stock from Sweet Tooth Marshmallows at wholesale pricing, and any profits generated above cost are donated to charities selected by the students. The model allows students to experience both business creation and social impact, reinforcing that entrepreneurship can be a powerful tool for positive change.
"Patrick's story captures everything we want our students to believe is possible," said Jim Schuman, Co-Founder of First Pivot. "He saw a problem, asked questions, experimented, and built a real business, all at 10 years old. This collaboration allows students to learn directly from a young entrepreneur and then step into the entrepreneur's seat themselves."
The partnership highlights how collaboration between young founders and education innovators can inspire the next generation of change makers.
ABOUT FIRST PIVOT
First Pivot is Australia's premier provider of entrepreneurial education programs for primary school students (Years 4–6). Through hands-on experiences, students learn how to think creatively, solve problems, collaborate, and build real ventures.
ABOUT SWEET TOOTH MARSHMALLOWS
Sweet Tooth Marshmallows is an Australian confectionery business founded by young entrepreneur Patrick at age 10. After identifying a gap in the market for marshmallow treats without chocolate, Patrick spent months experimenting with recipes before launching the brand. Sweet Tooth Marshmallows is National Fine Food Award Winner making the only all natural flavours, no artificial preservatives marshmallows in the market, where flavour is key.
Today, Sweet Tooth Marshmallows continues to grow through school partnerships, markets, and community events, inspiring other young people to turn their ideas into real businesses.
MEDIA CONTACT
Jim Schuman Co-Founder First Pivot jim@firstpivot.com.au +61 423 840 540
Patrick Dale CEO & Founder Sweet Tooth Marshmallows hello@
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First Pivot
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