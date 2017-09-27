 
News By Tag
* Strobe Lights
* Party Lights
* Disco Light
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bayside
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
28272625242322

Delightime Releases New Remote Control for Customer Convenience

 
 
Check out the new and updated Delightime Remote Control!
Check out the new and updated Delightime Remote Control!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Strobe Lights
Party Lights
Disco Light

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Bayside - New York - US

BAYSIDE, N.Y. - Sept. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- To further provide convenience for their customers, G&H Global LLC updates the remote control that comes with their newest offering: the Delightime Strobe Light. This is an "upgrade" as claimed by the company's marketing head, Tom Huston, who explained "the quality of this new remote control is more stable compared to the previous one. It is made simpler with each button working and with a specific purpose."

The new remote control does not contain the "DMX" button any longer, a confusing selection on the previous version which serves no function. "This change makes it less complicated for everyone, us and our customers. It is simpler and very easy to understand," Huston says while demonstrating the updated remote control in his hand.

"If you look closer, each button provides the needed settings for our party light. wcj A customer can select whichever mode he prefers, from turning the Sound Active Mode "On", to making it dynamic, or to achieve the strobe effects. They can also choose from 7 different color patterns, set the light to automatic flash, and adjust the speed of the motor rotation" Huston explained.

Delightime Strobe Lights (https://www.amazon.com/Delightime-Party-Lights-Compatible...) with its new remote control is exclusively available on Amazon.com and is offered for $14.92. It is a mini party light that shines in red, blue and green, and provides the same colorful dancing light effects with that of a regular bulky mirror ball. It is easy to install and set up as it can be placed on the floor, top of a table, or mounted on walls or ceiling with the free stand it comes with. In addition, these party lights are covered with a 100% Hassle-free Money Back Guarantee which allows unsatisfied customers to return their item and receive a full refund.

"Our customer's satisfaction and full convenience is our number 1 priority," Huston says. He added, "and we will continue to improve not only our products (https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=me%3DA1WY5R1W...) but also our service to attain just that."

Contact
G&H Global LLC
***@delightime.com
End
Source:G&H Global LLC
Email:***@delightime.com Email Verified
Tags:Strobe Lights, Party Lights, Disco Light
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Bayside - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 27, 2017
G&H Global PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share