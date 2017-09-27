News By Tag
Delightime Releases New Remote Control for Customer Convenience
The new remote control does not contain the "DMX" button any longer, a confusing selection on the previous version which serves no function. "This change makes it less complicated for everyone, us and our customers. It is simpler and very easy to understand,"
"If you look closer, each button provides the needed settings for our party light. wcj A customer can select whichever mode he prefers, from turning the Sound Active Mode "On", to making it dynamic, or to achieve the strobe effects. They can also choose from 7 different color patterns, set the light to automatic flash, and adjust the speed of the motor rotation" Huston explained.
Delightime Strobe Lights (https://www.amazon.com/
"Our customer's satisfaction and full convenience is our number 1 priority," Huston says. He added, "and we will continue to improve not only our products (https://www.amazon.com/
