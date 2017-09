Delightime Releases New Remote Control for Customer Convenience

Check out the new and updated Delightime Remote Control!

-- To further provide convenience for their customers, G&H Global LLC updates the remote control that comes with their newest offering: the Delightime Strobe Light. This is an "upgrade" as claimed by the company's marketing head, Tom Huston, who explained "the quality of this new remote control is more stable compared to the previous one. It is made simpler with each button working and with a specific purpose."The new remote control does not contain the "DMX" button any longer, a confusing selection on the previous version which serves no function. "This change makes it less complicated for everyone, us and our customers. It is simpler and very easy to understand,"Huston says while demonstrating the updated remote control in his hand."If you look closer, each button provides the needed settings for our party light. wcj A customer can select whichever mode he prefers, from turning the Sound Active Mode "On", to making it dynamic, or to achieve the strobe effects. They can also choose from 7 different color patterns, set the light to automatic flash, and adjust the speed of the motor rotation" Huston explained.Delightime Strobe Lights ( https://www.amazon.com/ Delightime-Party- Lights-Compatible... ) with its new remote control is exclusively available on Amazon.com and is offered for $14.92. It is a mini party light that shines in red, blue and green, and provides the same colorful dancing light effects with that of a regular bulky mirror ball. It is easy to install and set up as it can be placed on the floor, top of a table, or mounted on walls or ceiling with the free stand it comes with. In addition, these party lights are covered with a 100% Hassle-free Money Back Guarantee which allows unsatisfied customers to return their item and receive a full refund."Our customer's satisfaction and full convenience is our number 1 priority," Huston says. He added, "and we will continue to improve not only our products ( https://www.amazon.com/ s/ref=nb_sb_ noss?url=me% 3DA1WY5R1W... ) but also our service to attain just that."