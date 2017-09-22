News By Tag
411 Locals Among 1st of Agencies Asked to Participate in Google's Home Service Ads Pilot Program
411 Locals is one of the first internet advertising agencies Google has asked to participate in the pilot program representing its clients in these select industries, and 411 Locals will be participating on a nationwide level.
Google initially launched Home Service Ads in 2015 with a Beta testing in the San Francisco Bay Area by directly approaching companies themselves only in the plumbing, locksmith, house cleaning and handyman industries. Then, in July of this year, Google announced its home service ad product is now available to a few more business types adding painters, electricians and towing companies to the mix and expanding to four more metro areas including Stockton, San Diego, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.
With Home Service Ads, local service providers in select industries and markets can advertise their businesses on Google and receive leads directly from potential customers. These leads come in as phone calls and messages sent through the Home Service Ads. They can reply to messages, track bookings and manage all of their leads wcj anytime online and through the app (IOS and Android).
The benefits of Home Service Ads include being seen at the top of Google, connecting with potential customers at the moment they're searching for your specific services and are most likely to book, only paying for leads related to the services you offer, and only hearing from potential customers who have specifically selected your profile out of all of the rest.
It costs service providers a lot less money to hire a pay-per-click (PPC) expert such as 411 Locals to manage their Home Service Ads rather than managing their own campaigns because these experts have the technical know-how to do it properly. Keyword research is crucial to a PPC campaign's success, and it's something PPC experts spend a lot of time on initially and throughout the PPC process. If the wrong keywords are selected, you can quickly diminish your budget, and your campaign will have very poor returns. Companies like 411 Locals carefully choose every keyword and write the appropriate text ads related to them. These experts do full PPC optimization, so you will pay the best possible price for every click.
About 411Locals:
Established in 2007, 411 Locals is an Internet Advertising Agency specializing in local search engine optimization (SEO), web design and online marketing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States. With its corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada and more than 50,000 client businesses in a variety of industries, 411 Locals is one of the fastest-growing, most successful online marketing companies in the world. 411 Locals is a Google All-Star Partner, an elite group of top-performing Partners, and employees hold 69 individual Google certifications. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For further information, visit411locals.com.
