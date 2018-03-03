News By Tag
411 Locals Joined The TOP 5 SEO Companies
"If you have a website, you definitely should make sure Google takes notice of it," said Roumen Todorov, 411 Locals' Co-Founder and COO. "Never lose sight of the fact that your SEO ranking revolves around the content you provide."
When ranking the digital marketing firms, PromotionWorld takes many factors into consideration including range of services, customer service, company's website popularity and overall performance as well as promotions and customers.
According to 411 Locals, keeping up with competition is definitely much harder than it used to be for businesses today, regardless of the industry they're in. There's a lot of misinformation out there about search engine optimization (SEO) strategies; and people are searching on their phones, iPads and tablets, so website designs have to instantly reconfigure to these different screens; or people will go on to the next competitor.
411 Locals has handled online marketing solutions for more than 50,000 client companies in a variety of industries throughout the United States. Its services include web design, logo design, landing page design, online reputation, local SEO, organic SEO, custom videos, paid ads, content marketing and link building.
411 Locals' most popular package for its clients is the Online Presence Package which is mobile-friendly and includes:
1.) Google Local Listing - 1st page placement among top local businesses within the local listings section under five relevant key phrases. Ex: plumber Las Vegas nv.;
2.) Pro Marketing Website that is Google and mobile-friendly;
3.) 30-Second Marketing Video - placed on website, YouTube and four other video sites;
4.) 100+ Online Business Directory Listings - Ex: elp, Superpages, Manta, Merchant Circle etc.
About 411 Locals:
Established in 2007, 411 Locals is an Internet fsbdt Advertising Agency specializing in local search engine optimization (SEO), web design and online marketing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States. With its corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada and more than 50,000 client businesses in a variety of industries, 411 Locals is one of the fastest-growing, most successful online marketing companies in the world. 411 Locals is a Google All-Star Partner, an elite group of top-performing Partners, and employees hold 69 individual Google certifications. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For further information, visit 411locals.com (http://www.411locals.com/
Contact
Nikolay Peshev
***@411locals.com
