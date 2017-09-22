 
Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
28272625242322

Anchor Conveyor Products is Excited to Introduce Their New Brand!

 
 
DEARBORN, Mich. - Sept. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Locally owned Anchor Conveyor Products announced today that it has launched its new and improved look that includes a refresh on their logo and website (www.anchorconveyor.com), effective September 27, 2017. As part of their new branding and expanding company, Anchor Conveyor Products has updated, refreshed and launched a more responsive, more user-friendly website.

Anchor Conveyor Products expects to drive more traffic with their SEO and Optimized website. The look and feel of the easy flow navigation will be easier and quicker for clients to find the information they need and contact the organization through easy to locate Calls to Action (CTA).

"Monkeyface Marketing has taken our vision and mission as a family owned company and integrated it into our website", said Owner Bill Farmer. "With the new dynamic and user-friendly site, we are able to automate our marketing, which will be more efficient in utilizing our time to focus on the business and our clients. Through these marketing efforts, we are excited and invigorated to grow our business!".

About Anchor Conveyor Products

Anchor Conveyor Products is a proud family owned business, dedicated to its reputation as an industry leader in conveyor systems and conveyor component design.

Since 1925. Anchor Conveyor Products has been a pioneer in power free technology and design, monorails and, chain on edge, ACP has developed the standards to accelerate to the forefront in the industry as an OE conveyor manufacturer and is one of the industry's premier source for all component parts related to conveyor maintenance and operations.

Headquartered in Dearborn, MI., ACP has built a great place to work and a HUB for their clients within Michigan and across the United States wcj and Canada.

About Monkeyface Marketing

Founded in 2012, Monkeyface Marketing was created to help small to medium size businesses market their products and services without hiring a full-time marketing staff. With Marketing Assessments, we are able to write strategic marketing plans and integrate a managed services program for cost efficiency and excellent productivity. MFM is full service marketing organization that will deliver on any marketing need you have, to grow and promote your business and are committed to serving all size businesses develop and grow their business through a strong brand and content marketing campaigns

Contact

This article was written by Monkeyface Marketing on behalf of Anchor Conveyor Products. To learn more about ACP, visit them at http://www.anchorconveyor.com

Media Contact
Monkeyface Marketing
810-224-2003
sales@monkeyfacemarketing.com
Source:Anchor Conveyor Products
Email:***@monkeyfacemarketing.com Email Verified
