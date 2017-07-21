 
Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Monkeyface Marketing Opens New Location at Ann Arbor SPARK!

 
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Monkeyface Marketing will be opening its second location within Ann Arbor SPARK Central Startup Incubator, in Ann Arbor, MI. This move will allow for growth and business development in downtown Ann Arbor as well as across Michigan.

"Our rapid growth has allowed us to add additional locations to serve our clients' needs and be in a centralized location", said Kristin Marino, Co-Founder of MonkeyFace Group LLC. "We are excited about this endeavor and the ability to work within SPARK to grow our client base and offer our services on a broader basis! Ann Arbor is an amazing location with a lot of creative resources and this move will put us at the epicenter of what Ann Arbor has to offer."

About Ann Arbor Spark

Ann Arbor SPARK is Ann Arbor's engine for economic development. We are an organization dedicated to the economic prosperity of the greater Ann Arbor region. We use our skills and knowledge to attract, develop, strengthen, and invest in driving industries to help our region thrive.

Ann Arbor SPARK will advance the economy of the Ann Arbor region by establishing the area as a desired place for business expansion and location... by identifying and meeting the needs of business at every stage, from those that are established to those working to successfully commercialize innovations.

About Monkeyface Marketing

Founded in 2012, Monkeyface Marketing was created to help small to medium size businesses market their products and services without hiring a full-time marketing staff. With a full marketing staff we offer marketing assessments, are able to write strategic marketing plans and integrate a managed services program for cost efficiency and excellent productivity; tailored for our client's goals and objectives.

Contact
To learn more about Monkeyface Marketing
Contact our sales department
330 East Liberty Suite #400 Ann Arbor, MI. 48104
Office: 888.360.4525 x702
sales@monkeyfacemarketing.com
http://www.monkeyfacemarketing.com

Media Contact
MonkeyFace Marketing
sales@monkeyfacemarketing.com
Email:***@monkeyfacemarketing.com Email Verified
