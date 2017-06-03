Monkeyface Marketing Launches Their New Website!

Spread the Word

-- Locally owned Monkeyface Marketing announced today that it has launched its new and improved website (www.monkeyfacemarketing.com), effective June 9, 2017. As part of their new branding and expanding company, Monkeyface Marketing has updated, refreshed and launched a more responsive, more user-friendly website.Monkeyface Marketing expects to drive more traffic with their SEO and Optimized website. The look and feel of the easy flow navigation will be easier and quicker for clients to find the information they need and contact the organization through easy to locate Calls to Action (CTA).Monkeyface specializes in appealing and effective communication, so what better way to showcase that, then to build their site around that concept.Founded in 2012, Monkeyface Marketing was created to help small to medium size businesses market their products and services without hiring a full-time marketing staff. With Marketing Assessments, we are able to write strategic marketing plans and integrate a managed services program for cost efficiency and excellent productivity;tailored for our client's goals and objectives.MFM (Monkeyface Marketing) will develop a unique and tailored campaign to promote your business through branding, web sites, flyers, posters, brochures, catalogs, designs or press releases. We are a turn-key marketing organization that will deliver on any marketing need you have to grow and promote your business. We are committed to serving all size businesses develop and grow their business through a strong brand and content marketing campaigns. We serve all industries in the market but have extensive experience in the industry of technology, real estate, industrial construction and restaurants. We will research all of our client's competitors, target markets and psycho-graphics to develop a comprehensive and inclusive strategic plan tailored to our clientsTo learn more about Monkeyface MarketingContact our sales department4337 E Grandriver #233 Howell, MI. 48843Office: 888.360.4525 x702Sales@monkeyfacemarketing.commonkeyfacemarketing.com