 
News By Tag
* Jetty After Hours
* Southern Ocean Chamber
* Lbi Region
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ship Bottom
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
26252423222120

Gather at Jetty October 18 during Southern Ocean Chamber Business After Hours

Come together to tour, network and print your own tee with a hands on after hours happening at Jetty Headquarters on Wednesday October 18 beginning 5pm
 
 
Southern Ocean After Hours at Jetty Oct 18
Southern Ocean After Hours at Jetty Oct 18
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce invites business professionals to get to know another local business better on October 18. In partnership with Jetty, the regional chamber presents an hands on After Hours which includes tours, print your own tee with Jetty Ink, appetizers, wine, cocktails, and beer featuring Jetty Session. Jetty is an accredited Southern Ocean Made Business providing local employment, design and community mentorship.

The After Hours will be held at the Jetty wcj Headquarters at 509 North Main Street in Manahawkin beginning at 5pm. Business After Hours events have been a long standing Southern Ocean Chamber tradition for over 50 years, and continue to bring together professionals both new to area as well as seasoned members of our business landscape.

A $10 fee will be collected at the door, but an RSVP is strongly encouraged by contacting Southern Ocean County Chamber at 609 494 7211, info@sochamber.com or by stopping into the Visitor Center at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom. For more information go to www.visitLBIregion.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sochamber.com Email Verified
Tags:Jetty After Hours, Southern Ocean Chamber, Lbi Region
Industry:Business
Location:Ship Bottom - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share