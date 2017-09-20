Gather at Jetty October 18 during Southern Ocean Chamber Business After Hours

Come together to tour, network and print your own tee with a hands on after hours happening at Jetty Headquarters on Wednesday October 18 beginning 5pm

Southern Ocean After Hours at Jetty Oct 18

-- Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce invites business professionals to get to know another local business better on October 18. In partnership with Jetty, the regional chamber presents an hands on After Hours which includes tours, print your own tee with Jetty Ink, appetizers, wine, cocktails, and beer featuring Jetty Session. Jetty is an accredited Southern Ocean Made Business providing local employment, design and community mentorship.The After Hours will be held at the Jetty wcj Headquarters at 509 North Main Street in Manahawkin beginning at 5pm. Business After Hours events have been a long standing Southern Ocean Chamber tradition for over 50 years, and continue to bring together professionals both new to area as well as seasoned members of our business landscape.A $10 fee will be collected at the door, but an RSVP is strongly encouraged by contacting Southern Ocean County Chamber at 609 494 7211, info@sochamber.com or by stopping into the Visitor Center at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom. For more information go to www.visitLBIregion.com