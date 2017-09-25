News By Tag
DogSmith Joins the Pet Professional Guild's #ShockFreeCoalition to End the Use of Electric Shock
Global Advocacy Campaign and Website Launch Takes Place This Week
PPG's #ShockFreeCoalition, which will launch as a week-long campaign from September 25 – October 1, 2017, comes at a time when animal behavior and emotions are being researched more than ever before. Countless studies, conducted by veterinary scientists and canine behavior specialists worldwide, indicate that using pain and fear to train animals risks causing physical injury, as well as a host of psychological issues that may include a pet becoming fearful of other animals and people — and potentially aggressive towards them as a result.
The goal of the #ShockFreeCoalition is to build a strong and broad movement committed to eliminating shock devices from the supply chain once and for all. Though electric shock in animal training is currently banned in a handful of countries, it is still legal in the United States and many other countries worldwide. Part of the #ShockFreeCoalition's remit is to educate pet owners and shelter/rescue workers to help them provide the pets under their charge the best care and training, and to help owners find competent, professional pet industry service providers whom they can trust to use only humane practices.
"What's so sad is that most people do not realize that they are hurting and scaring their pets with electric shock training devices," said Niki Tudge, president and founder of PPG and the #ShockFreeCoalition. "Unfortunately, they often find out the hard way when their pet becomes shut down from fear, or aggressive towards people and/or other animals, as fallout from the electric shock. Fear is incredibly easy to instill in any animal, and exceptionally difficult to get rid of. These pet owners end up facing a long road of hard work that can require a tremendous amount of patience, time and money to help their pet overcome this newly — and unnecessarily — created fear. Indeed, in all too many cases, a pet may end up being abandoned in a shelter, inaccurately labeled as "aggressive,"
"The pet training industry is entirely unregulated at present, meaning that anyone can say they are an animal trainer or behavior consultant,"
Global leaders in the animal welfare, veterinary, behavior and training worlds — such as celebrity dog trainer, Victoria Stillwell; best-selling author and ethologist, Marc Bekoff Ph.D.; and renowned author, veterinarian and certified applied veterinary behaviorist, Dr. Karen Overall — have lent their voices to the #ShockFreeCoalition to help educate pet owners and professionals on the dangers of these devices.
"Electric shock has no place in modern dog training and behavior management,"
"Our goal is to spread the word about the dangers of electric shock collars, and teach people in our community about effective, humane ways to train and care for their pets, to keep everyone safe, healthy and happy," said Niki Tudge.
In addition to hosting a pledge document for signatures, the #ShockFreeCoalition's website (www.shockfree.org)
Events during the campaign week will include an "Ask the Expert" Facebook chat with Jean Donaldson, on September 27, 2017 at 3 p.m. E.T., and a special "Shock-Free"
