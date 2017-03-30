News By Tag
Estepona Dog Training Expert Brings the World's Most Progressive Training & Pet Care Methods to our
To better serve animal lovers of the Costa del Sol, Louise Stapleton-Frappell PCT-A has become a DogSmith Licensed Professional Partner.
Louise Stapleton-Frappell, owner and certified dog trainer states, "Being awarded the DogSmith license for the Western Costa del Sol tells our customers that we are members of the upper echelon of highly qualified pet professionals. I believe all training and pet care should be both fun and stress-free and I'm passionate about making sure that guardians and their pets receive the absolute best training and care, along with exceptional customer service, an ethos shared by The DogSmith, an unrivalled Dog Training, Dog Walking & Pet Care Licensing company."
According to Niki Tudge, DogSmith President, "The DogSmith license is exclusively granted to individuals in the pet industry who possess not just the best in dog training and pet care skills but also possess a high level of customer service and a commitment to ethical business and professional standards. As our latest professional partner, we are very excited to have Louise Stapleton-Frappell working with us. She is an accomplished trainer, educator and pet care provider, who is completely committed to the welfare of her customers' pets and operates her business as an extension of her personal 'force-free' philosophy."
As stated on the DogSmith of Estepona website, Stapleton-Frappell has constantly built on her knowledge and furthered her education in the field of force-free, rewards based, science based dog training. One of the first twenty people worldwide to become a Professional Canine Trainer – Accredited, she is a Steering Committee member of The Pet Professional Guild and Faculty Member of DogNostics Career College. The DogSmith of Estepona, only uses force-free training and pet care methods with a primary goal of improving the dog-human relationship to help keep pet dogs happily in the home and out of shelters. Stapleton-Frappell's philosophy is the foundation of her dog training and pet care business and The DogSmith. Stapleton-
About The DogSmith - DogSmith Services Inc. is a Florida based company whose mission is to enhance the lives of pets and their owners by improving their relationship, and the quality of the life they share, through providing professional support and training to pet dog owners, supporting and assisting animal shelters and rescue organizations to minimize the number of unwanted animals and offering affordable and professional care to family pets so that pet ownership is never a burden. To learn more about The DogSmith or to become a DogSmith Dog Trainer visit www.DogSmith.com
