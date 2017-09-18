Country(s)
Things to Know Before Visiting Dubai
ABU HAIL, UAE - Sept. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Dubai is known and loved for it's skylines, and for the fact that the city shines all night long. People from all over the world, come to see the glamorous life Dubai has to offer. With cream colored Gulf shorelines, larger than life attractions, and top international culinary scene, Dubai is the best vacation spot. The city is constantly growing, and they are working to offer tourist something bigger and better. To help you out, we have listed down the things you need to know before visiting Dubai
1. What to wear - as Dubai is a Muslim country, you are expected to dress more modestly. If you feel confused, just think of it as dressing for an occasion. So think about what you are going to wear to the mall, or to a party. However, no one will harm you in any way if you do not dress a little modestly, but it's better to dress according to the area. As hotels, theme parks, beaches, etc. are international zones, you can easily dress as you please. If you are looking for an all bikini and shorts vacation, then there are a number of day and night beach clubs you can easily lounge in. Keep something to cover your body, as it gets really chilly at night.
2. Booking in advance - if you book hotels, and restaurants in advance, you will be able to get the spot you want. If not, then you might not be able to try all the places you have wished to. It is not easy to get the hotel room you want, and the table in one wcj of the top restaurants. So you should consider booking the places in advance, so you do not miss out on any experience.
3. Girls- only the hotel complex will be able to serve you alcohol, as the restaurants are not licensed to serve alcohol. But you can easily visit the hotel restaurants that do serve alcohol, as you do not have to be a guest at the hotel to eat or drink on the premises.
4. Nightlife - Dubai offers a number of clubs and bars, so you always have a number of choices at hand. Most of these clubs and bars will be located in hotels, so you need to know exactly where you are going. If you have a specific night in mind, you need to find out the place that offers what you are looking for. Chances are it's neatly tucked away at one of the top hotel lounges.
5. Taxis - are a handy and cheap way of getting around the city. You will be able to find a taxi at any time, and it will only take you a few minutes. The taxi meter starts at 5 Dirhams, and adds up according to mileage.
6. Prayer - if you hear a loud Arabic calling, then it's the call to prayer. It is totally normal, and you will hear it 5 times a day. As there are a number of mosques with loud speakers, you will be able to hear them most of the time.
