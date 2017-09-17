News By Tag
Inspiring Speaker and Sales Expert, Tina M. Meitl Proposes Kicking Fear In The Butt
OBERLIN, KS – September 22, 2017 – Tina M. Meitl, Sales Superstar, Inspirational Speaker and co-author of the best-selling book, Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy has posted a new blog on her website entitled, "Fear Or Freedom," in which Ms. Meitl compares fear to a disease.
Meitl asks, "Have you ever heard fear defined as "false expectations appearing real"?" She continues adding, "I've heard that and others such as the famous one from Franklin D. Roosevelt who said, "The only thing to fear is fear itself." I am on board with all of the sayings that serve to kick fear in the butt and help overcome and dissolve it."
"I've lived my entire life overcoming one fear after the other," Meitl says. She adds, "I can honestly say, today there are few things in life I really fear. However, now and then something happens that sparks a fearful feeling."
Meitl shares an experience. She writes, "I recently had an accident on my motorcycle and ended up in the hospital for a short stay. I'm fine, however, when it came time to get back on my bike, I admit I felt a pretty strong resistance (FEAR)." She continues adding, "It's like falling from or getting thrown off a horse. Getting back up on that horse again takes courage. And getting back on my bike required some fierceness on my part."
According to Meilt, "Fear is like a disease that continues to grow when you ignore it. It grows into procrastination, then lethargy. Soon the rationalizing begins and then you never ever move out of fear."
The entire blog can be read at http://www.tinammeitl.com/
About Tina M. Meitl
Tina M Meitl is a best-selling author and inspirational public speaker who shares her message of transformation with audiences internationally and throughout the United States. Graduating from the American College, LUTCF and the University of Kansas Graduate School of Business, Meitl currently holds an agent's license in her home state of Kansas as well as Nebraska. She also holds certifications with GAMA International:
Meitl is the recipient of numerous awards and accolades throughout her career as well, some of which include MDRT, Life Rookie of the Year, Blue Vase, Blue Vase Elite, Heritage, wcj Heritage Elite, All American, Super All American, Life Agent of the Year, and Pacesetters. She was also recognized by America's Premier Experts® as one of the leading experts in her field. The organization recognizes leading experts across various industries committed to publishing content of the benefit of consumers and journalists.
Meitl was also recently honored with a 2016-2017 VIP Woman of the Year award from the National Association of Professional Women. Inducted as a Pinnacle Member into the Continental Who's Who, Meitl received the Recognition of Excellence. Memberships are limited to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and achievement in their occupation, industry or profession.
Involved as a community leader, Meitl proudly supports WKCAC, One Hundred Women, raising funds for the organization. She has also been active with her local 4-H for more than 20 years as a leader, parent, teacher, and judge. Most recently she is the co-author of the best-selling book Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy, and is a certified member of the impactful John Maxwell Team.
