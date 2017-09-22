 
Keith and Associates Expands Capabilities and Service Area with Transportation Expertise

Lori Treviranus joins Pompano-based, woman-owned civil engineering firm, expanding its list of service offerings and expanding the Orlando operations
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Keith and Associates, Inc. (KA) has announced that Lori Treviranus, PE, has joined the firm as Vice President of Transportation.  She will lead Keith and Associates' transportation design and transportation planning services throughout the state of Florida, based from our Orlando office of operations.

Lori has over 16 years of experience in the traffic and transportation industry, specializing in highway design, drainage, maintenance of traffic, Complete Streets design, plans preparation, cost estimating, administration wcj and management.

"The addition of Lori into the Keith and Associates team is a clear indication of the firm's ability to attract world-class talent," stated KA's President, Dodie Keith-Lazowick. "With her extensive and specialized background in transportation engineering, she provides our clients invaluable leadership from project initiation through completion."

Lori previously served as Project Manager for Protean Design Group, where she managed a rich portfolio of clients that included oversight of numerous safety, operations and rehabilitation projects.  Her efforts have included work for many Florida Department of Transportation districts and many other public and private agencies. She has added to KA's list of FDOT prequalifications 3.2, 7.1, 7.2 and 7.3.

Lori Treviranus
954-788-3400
***@keith-associates.com
***@keith-associates.com
Sep 22, 2017
