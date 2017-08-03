News By Tag
Lisa Bernstein Joins Keith and Associates as Director of Traffic Engineering
New Role to Strengthen Positioning for Company's Next Phase of Growth
Ms. Bernstein has over 33 years of extensive professional experience in all aspects of traffic engineering including plan design and review, signalization, traffic control agreements, permit review and submittals. She is proficient at traffic impact studies, preparing trip generation reports, signal warrant analyses, parking studies, roadway compliance reports, land use amendments and more.
"We are very excited to have Lisa on board," said Ms. Dodie Keith-Lazowick, President of Keith and Associates. "Not only does she bring decades of knowledge and experience, but she will further strengthen our leadership team as we gear up for the company's next phase of growth."
"I am thrilled to be part of the Keith and Associates team, and look forward to continuing the success that the company has achieved over the past 19 years," said Bernstein.
For more information, please visit: http://www.keith-
***@keith-associates.com
