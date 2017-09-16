News By Tag
NetSupport releases updated ITAM & Internet Safety solution offering expanded platform support
NetSupport releases updated IT Asset Management & Internet Safety solution offering expanded platform support and enhanced functionality.
With features designed to save schools time and money while increasing productivity, ensuring reliability and adding security to their IT systems, the new release includes a whole host of new tools and added support, making it the ultimate monitoring and IT management solution on the market – backed by multiple awards including 'Best of Show' at ISTE 2017.
Having extended its support to include iOS and Chrome as well as enhancing Mac OS X, the Education Edition of NetSupport DNA can now monitor and support users in a multi-platform environment. From real-time monitoring to internet metering and internet safety tools including keyword alerting (education edition only), technicians can now gain a complete overview of all activity – regardless of platform – and gather data on how their technology is being used which will aid informed decision making in the future.
New user management features are also included to provide maximum flexibility and help save time. A time-based summary of all activity by a specific user, PC or department (presented in a chronological view), shows technicians what time the logon session began and ended, as well as what applications were used and when, plus internet usage – over a set time period. This time-saving feature means that technicians now do not have to look at each area separately and can instead see all the information at a glance in one location.
Meanwhile, 'Profiles' can now be used to apply specific settings to different groups of devices or users (e.g. department level). This means dedicated settings (such as internet access, print metering and much more) can be applied to specific departments or grade levels (e.g. Social media sites can be restricted for use of students in lower grade levels, but approved for students in higher grade levels).
Furthermore, it's now even easier to navigate to different views using 'bookmarks';
Within NetSupport DNA, to help support schools internet safety, a keyword and phrase monitoring feature is already included that sends alerts to the appropriate staff member to review and follow up on. Now, when a triggered keyword is copied, typed or searched for across the network, NetSupport DNA enables active webcams (this feature is turned-off by default) to capture an image of the user/student – in addition to logging the event and providing a recording and screen shot of the incident. This helps schools to identify the student activating the keywords and enables them to react to events more quickly.
In addition to students being able to report wcj their concerns from any school PC to a trusted member of staff, teachers can also "Add a Concern" where they are verbally told of a student's problem. Not only does this help to stop any incidents recorded onto pieces of paper from going missing, but it helps prevent the concern from being forgotten about or not being reported/recorded in the correct manner.
Commenting on this new release, NetSupport's Managing Director, Al Kingsley, said: "With this update to the Education Edition of DNA, we're giving schools the ability to monitor and support users across a multi-platform environment, which is a huge benefit for those operating a range of technologies on site; allowing them to see all activity and apply profiles to groups and departments to boost efficiency even further."
To learn more about NetSupport DNA v4.5, or to download a free 50-PC trial copy, visit www.netsupportdna.com where product video tours and a range of supporting resources are also available.
Valerie Diamond (Marketing Coordinator)
