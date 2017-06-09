New update for NetSupport Manager introduces an Android Client app

NetSupport Manager v12.5

--NetSupport Manager, the industry-recognized multi-platform remote control solution that has been serving enterprises across the world for the last 28 years, has boosted its desktop and mobile capabilities even further with its latest update, version 12.5, which sees the introduction of a new Android Client app – as well as additional features and enhancements.Theenables existing Control users of NetSupport Manager v12.5 to remotely connect to Android client devices (Android 4 or later) for enhanced real-time interaction and system support while on the move.Now, IT technicians (Control users) can connect to an Android device via a PIN; a feature that allows seamless and secure connectivity between the Client device and Control simply by sharing a matching code. In addition, the Control and Client can carry out either a one-to-one text Chat session, or, alternatively, the Client can join an existing Control-initiated group discussion to sort out any remote support challenges.To further aid problem solving, screenshots from the Android Client's device can be taken during a Control session – plus, files can be quickly and easily transferred to and from the Client device, for total flexibility and ease of working.The NetSupport Manager Android Client app can be used with existing NetSupport Manager 12.5 licences. The app is available from theNetSupport Manager v12.5 now also provides the ability to launch a(enabling IT staff to quickly and easily execute PowerShell commands at a selected Windows Client) and, as well asmode on Windows 8 and above. Newalso enable a Wake-on-LAN Windows command to be sent to machines that are not turned on and to quickly locate machines local to the Control.For more information about the new update, please contact our Sales team at: sales@netsupport-inc.comPress Contact:For further information or to schedule an interview, please contact Valerie Diamond, Marketing Coordinator at NetSupport, Inc.Email: v.diamond@netsupport-inc.comTel: (770) 205-4456