Women in eDiscovery™ Announces New Regional Directors
Andreae Selleck has been a member of Women in eDiscovery for the past four years, having served as director of the Philadelphia Chapter for two terms. Prior to becoming a consultant, shewas employed by a cutting-edge legal department of a Fortune 100 corporation for 20 years. Selleck has vast experience managing in-house legal teams, outside counsel and vendors throughout the discovery process. Her skills includes interviewing custodians, designing databases, working with analytic tools, designing review layout, training review teams and scheduling productions. She is proficient in Relativity 9.4, Virtual Partner, Lextranet, Clearwell, Concordance and iConect and is Six Sigma certified.
"It was a pleasure to lead the Philadelphia Chapter," says Selleck. "The board and membership brought great energy and ideas that I plan to leverage in my current role as director of the Northeast Region."
Rebecca Bishop has been an active member of WiE for over seven years. She has served on the Iowa Chapter board of directors as assistant director and director. Bishop is a paralegal and eDiscovery specialist at Davis Brown, Des Moines, Iowa. With over twenty years' experience in the legal field, she has worked in insurance defense, construction law and various business litigation providing service to multiple attorney departments. Bishop has extensive experience with organization of large volume document cases, specializing in preservation, collection, culling, processing review and production of eDiscovery utilizing the AccessData Summation Pro review platform.
"I am passionate about eDiscovery and providing education that offers new ideas and solutions," states Bishop. "It is an honor to accept this leadership position with Women in eDiscovery, and I look forward to sharing my knowledge and experience with members in the North Central Region."
Aileen Borders has been part of Women in eDiscovery for the past five years. She has served on the board of directors for the Houston Chapter as meetings coordinator and three years as director. Borders is an eDiscovery case manager for the Information Security Office, AIG, Houston, Texas. She wcj has over seventeen years' experience in the legal industry and serves as liaison with internal and external litigation groups to drive service growth and maintain effective interaction with organizational partnerships. She has broad eDiscovery experience in case management, serving on internal task forces, litigation support operations, technology-assisted review (TAR) and cross border data transfer compliance.
When asked about her new role in the organization, Borders responds, "It has been a privilege to be involved in WiE for the past five years and a part of all the chapter activities benefiting both the membership and local community. I am excited to help members in the South Central Region develop quality education programs and raise the awareness of available technologies within the legal landscape."
Women in eDiscovery members are women who work within the legal industry, including general counsel, secretaries, partners, associates, chief operating officers, paralegals, litigation support and eDiscovery professionals. Membership is free and its executive board, regional directors and chapter officers operate on a 100 percent volunteer basis.
Local chapters typically hold an educational session, some CLE-accredited, each month, and the national board organizes larger events around major legal technology trade shows and association meetings throughout the year.
About Women in eDiscovery
Women in eDiscovery (www.womeninediscovery.org) is an organization that brings together women around the world who are interested in technology related to the legal industry. Its goal is to provide opportunities for businesswomen to grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and recognition. Currently, there are more than 5,000 members and 28 chapters worldwide.
