Local Event Production Company Offers "All Inclusive" Luxury Experience

Vance Events Provides Clients with a One-Stop-Shop, Modern Luxe Experience in Chicago

-- Vance Events, Chicago's modern luxe event supplier, is proud to announce today, that they will be providing clients with "all-inclusive"supplier services which consists of catering, equipment rental and floral design."I'm am thrilled to offer event planners, DIY planners, and chicago venues a place where they can literally receive everything in one setting. From floral arrangements to food arrangements, clients can get the luxury essentials they need for any event," said Xavier Vance, founder and CEO of Vance Events.Vance Events prides itself on turning clients' visions into a reality. Their event packages and equipment rentals are customized to accommodate each client and budget for that special day. Vance Events also presents clients with a free consultation and complimentary assessment, so that they are able to choose the exact services that are needed in planning a once in a lifetime experience."It's always exciting to welcome new and wcj vibrant clients at our warehouse and assist them with fresh ideas and new perspectives on how to maximize their event," said VanceVance Events uniquely incorporates luxe, design, cuisine, equipment and floral all in one. And now with the addition of their new all inclusive warehouse, Vance Events aims to collaborate with high-end hotels, raw event spaces, wholesale distributors and retailers to better disperse their brand across Chicago. To learn more about Vance Events, visit www.vanceevents.net or call at 312-270-7777.About Vance EventsFounded in 2009, Vance Events aims to dedicate their services based on the needs of their clients. As a modern luxe event supplier, Vane Events goes above and beyond their clients expectations, creating an unforgettable and convenient experiences from beginning to end. Services include catering, equipment rental, and floral design. Visit www.vanceevents.net