Safeguarding Start-up Celebrates Double Success
Welsh Safeguarding Start-Up Secures Double Award Win for Pioneering Software Solution
Now in its second year, Wales Start-Up Awards 2017, celebrates Welsh business growth and the determined innovators, whose enterprises place Wales firmly on the map for economic success.
All of the entrants for the awards have to complete a detailed written submission and, if they are short-listed for an award they are grilled in depth by an expert panel chaired by the founder of the awards, Professor Dylan Jones-Evans,Assistant Pro-Vice Chancellor with responsibility for enterprise at the University of South Wales and chair in entrepreneurship. The judges were looking for new businesses that are achieving growth through the right mix of innovation and exceptional customer experience.
Professor Dylan Jones-Evans explained: "The standard of entries received and the successes enjoyed by each one of this year's Winners and Finalists is testament to the extraordinary achievements of Welsh entrepreneurs – entrepreneurship really is flourishing across all sectors of the economy and all regions of the country"
One Team Logic's software, MyConcern, is a simple to use, safe and secure cloud-based platform, for recording and managing safeguarding concerns of children, young adults and the vulnerable. The system is used in schools, colleges and local authorities, both nationally and internationally, supporting the care and protection of children and young people who may be at risk of neglect, abuse or other serious issues.
The concept was born in 2014 by Directors Martin Baker and Mike Glanville, both former Police Chief Officers, who between them have over 80 years' experience in safeguarding and child protection. They then teamed up with their fellow director Darryl Morton and his team of talented software developers to form One Team Logic and create MyConcern.
The pioneering work being undertaken by One Team Logic has seen the company qualify for the Accelerated Growth Programme in Wales, with the company's customer base growing exponentially over the past 3 years. The company employs a nationwide team of safeguarding consultants with backgrounds in education, policing, health and social care, all focussed on using MyConcern to protect children and young people and enable them to thrive. By deploying their expertise they are able to empower schools and colleges to manage their duty of care responsibilities wcj robustly and proactively.
Martin Baker, Managing Director said "These awards are also a huge testament to the work of the school and college staff across the UK and around the world that we are privileged to support, who tirelessly protect children and young people and enable them to learn and thrive."
The 'Digital Start-Up Of The Year Award' was sponsored by Circle IT, while the 'Services Start-Up Of The Year Award' was sponsored by ES/Disrupt.
