Save 15th October for a Meetup at Kentico Day Dubai
Be first to know, view, and discuss exclusive insider updates of all things about Kentico v11, exciting new features from the roadmap of Kentico 11, the upcoming release of Kentico EMS Platform.
Entry to the seminar is absolutely free, where participants can meet with the top Kentico experts and know what more updates are coming with the next Kentico Version-11. They can also discuss points about Kentico, an all-in-one CMS and Ecommerce Platform.
A Czech Republic based company and one of the top leaders in the ASP.NET CMS industry, Kentico is being used by over 25,000 websites while having more than 1000 digital agency partnerships worldwide. Also recognized in the Challenger quadrant of the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management, Kentico has been able to secure this position for consecutive two years.
The prime sponsor of this event, Citytech is a Microsoft Gold Partner, looking forward to meeting with the top minds of the industry and sharing knowledge and experience about the user benefits of Kentico CMS besides others.
"You're invited cordially to be a valuable guest of this meetup and take leverage of the free consultations with Kentico experts that might open up new opportunities for your next business project," said an executive of Citytech, a Dubai and India based Software Development and IT Consulting Company and a Kentico Gold Partner.
The event ticket is completely FREE, please register for it today.
Here is the wcj event agenda:
Agenda – Kentico Day Dubai
Agenda
9:30–10:00
Registration
10:00–10:30
Introduction by Bart Omlo
10:30–12:00
Kentico 11, Ucommerce strategic partnership by Bart Omlo and Petr Klouda
12:00–13:00
Lunch
13:00–14:30
Kentico Cloud
14:30–5:00
Coffee Break
15:00–15:30
Case study by Citytech – Kentico Gold Partner
15:30–16:00
Q&A session
16:00–16:30
Closing session
About Citytech Software DMCC:
Citytech is a Kentico Gold Partner from India, having an all Kentico certified team of 25 developers, offering full scope of customization services on Kentico Platform. This Microsoft Gold Partner, Citytech, is well-equipped to provide all Kentico programming and customization requirements, with complete set of features for building websites, intranets, online communities and ecommerce solutions on the Microsoft ASP.NET Platform. For more information about their reputation and expertise, please log on www.citytechcorp.com
Citytech Software DMCC
***@citytechcorp.com
