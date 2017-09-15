News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Jimmy Bolt Announces Live Appearance And Performance Event At Topman In Houston's Galleria
Jimmy Bolt Announces Live Appearance And Performance Event At TOPMAN In Houston's Galleria in anticipation of his long-awaited mixtape, Heartache.
Topman, one of the most recognized and largest independent fashion retailers in the world, has presented the event with the style of Jimmy Bolt in mind, noting that Jimmy Bolt's fashion-forward style and social media presence are perfectly in line with TOPMAN making this the ultimate shopping event.
"As an artist, I am excited to perform and appear at TOPMAN. As an emerging artist and designer, fashion has always been an important part of who I am and I am beyond thrilled to be partnering with the brand that embraces fashion-forward style, diversity and creativity,"
To celebrate this great event, Jimmy Bolt will make an in-store appearance, open to the public, to unveil and perform two surprise songs. Written by Jimmy Bolt, each song selected will wcj be the perfect musical accompaniment to the TOPMAN in-store shopping experience. Customers will have the chance to meet Jimmy Bolt at TOPMAN, at the Houston Galleria starting at 3:00 p.m. CST on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
The Heartache Mixtape Leaked Tracks Edition drops on JimmyBolt.com on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at midnight.
About Jimmy Bolt
Jimmy Bolt is an emerging hip-hop artist from Houston, Texas. With an influence that stretches far beyond the world of music, and a strong vocal aesthetic, Jimmy Bolt's sound has cultivated a strong following and fan-base that has touched stages across the world. Jimmy Bolt is gearing to drop highly-anticipated mixtape, Heartache, this fall. For more information on Jimmy Bolt, please visit http://www.jimmybolt.com
About TOPMAN
Born in 1978, Topman is the male equivalent of successful Arcadia stable-mate:
Contact
Mia Ari Bell
TMBA Artists | The Mia Bell Agency
***@themiabellagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse