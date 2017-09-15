 
September 2017





Jimmy Bolt Announces Live Appearance And Performance Event At Topman In Houston's Galleria

Jimmy Bolt Announces Live Appearance And Performance Event At TOPMAN In Houston's Galleria in anticipation of his long-awaited mixtape, Heartache.
 
 
Jimmy Bolt X TOPMAN
Jimmy Bolt X TOPMAN
 
HOUSTON - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Jimmy Bolt and TOPMAN announced a live appearance and performance event at the Houston Galleria location on Saturday, September 23, 2017, powered by the "I Am Phreshy" Group. This event leads up to the release of his highly anticipated mixtape, Heartache.

Topman, one of the most recognized and largest independent fashion retailers in the world, has presented the event with the style of Jimmy Bolt in mind, noting that Jimmy Bolt's fashion-forward style and social media presence are perfectly in line with TOPMAN making this the ultimate shopping event.

"As an artist, I am excited to perform and appear at TOPMAN. As an emerging artist and designer, fashion has always been an important part of who I am and I am beyond thrilled to be partnering with the brand that embraces fashion-forward style, diversity and creativity," says Jimmy Bolt. "This event celebrates music and fashion, like never before and I can not wait for everyone to experience the music."

To celebrate this great event, Jimmy Bolt will make an in-store appearance, open to the public, to unveil and perform two surprise songs. Written by Jimmy Bolt, each song selected will wcj be the perfect musical accompaniment to the TOPMAN in-store shopping experience. Customers will have the chance to meet Jimmy Bolt at TOPMAN, at the Houston Galleria starting at 3:00 p.m. CST on Saturday, September 23, 2017.

The Heartache Mixtape Leaked Tracks Edition drops on JimmyBolt.com on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at midnight.

About Jimmy Bolt

Jimmy Bolt is an emerging hip-hop artist from Houston, Texas. With an influence that stretches far beyond the world of music, and a strong vocal aesthetic, Jimmy Bolt's sound has cultivated a strong following and fan-base that has touched stages across the world. Jimmy Bolt is gearing to drop highly-anticipated mixtape, Heartache, this fall. For more information on Jimmy Bolt, please visit http://www.jimmybolt.com

About TOPMAN

Born in 1978, Topman is the male equivalent of successful Arcadia stable-mate: Topshop. With a whopping 200 stores, almost every large city, in the country boasts its very own slice of Topman and Topshop. For more information on Topman, please visit http://us.topman.com/?geoip=home

