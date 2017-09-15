 
Industry News





September 2017
Asset Campus Housing Properties Score High Marks for Online Reputation

 
 
48 West student housing community
48 West student housing community
 
Listed Under

HOUSTON - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Properties managed by Asset Campus Housing, the leading provider of property management for student housing in the United States, lead the list of "Top 50 Student Housing Properties by Online Reputation" assembled by J Turner Research as part of its ORA Power Rankings.

No other management company has as many properties as Asset Campus among the top 50 list, which tracks more than 1,100 such developments nationwide across various review sites. Asset Campus properties occupy 16 of the 50 spots on the list with three properties placing in the top 10 -- Citizen Park (No. 7) in St. Louis, Mo.; 48 West (No. 9) in Allendale, Mich.; Gates at Rexburg (No. 10) in Rexburg, Idaho.

"We are honored that so many of our properties have been recognized for their efforts in online reputation management," said Ryan McGrath, president of Asset Campus Housing.

More than 81 percent of students use online ratings and reviews to search for an apartment, according to a 2017 survey conducted by J Turner Research wcj of 11,000 students. More than half of the students participating in the survey cited star rankings, number of reviews and the content of the reviews as the top three most influential factors in their decision about where to live.

Other Asset Campus-managed properties making the "Top 50 Student Housing Properties by Online Reputation" include:

• Southgate Campus Centre (No. 15) in Tallahassee, Fla.

• Legends Edinburg (No. 19) in Edinburg, Texas

• Connection at Auburn (No. 20) in Auburn, Ala.

• Copper Beech at Auburn (No. 21) in Auburn, Ala.

• Legends at Kingsville (No. 22) in Kingsville, Texas

• Legends at Kingsville Phase II (No. 27) in Kingsville, Texas

• Lofts Nacogdoches (No. 28) in Nacogdoches, Texas

• Bradford Oaks (No. 32) in Tallahassee, Fla.

• Gates at Valdosta (No. 38) in Valdosta, Ga.

• Cimarron Woods (No. 39) in Fairborn, Ohio

• Stone Avenue Standard (No. 42) in Tucson, Ariz.

• The Vista (No. 45) in Turlock, Calif.

The ORA Power Rankings are produced by J Turner Research in association with media partner Multifamily Executive.

* * *

About Asset Campus Housing

Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. ACH manages more than 220 student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds in over 40 states. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, ACH provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services. Visit http://www.assetcampus.com to learn more.

Click to Share