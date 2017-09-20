Phil reality show sweethearts MaymayEntrata&EdwardBarber take it to next level in "Loving in Tandem"

Fellow PBB alumna Kisses Delevin and Marc Gallo take the romance in this modern-day Cinderella story two-fold; rom com screens in key countries via TFC@theMovies starting September 21

MayWard

Media Contact

ABS-CBN Global Ltd.

41522272

***@abs-cbn.com ABS-CBN Global Ltd.41522272

End

-- From becoming household names as the most interesting personalities to watch inside the most famous house in the Philippines, thelast season,take it to the next level as they star in their first movie "Loving in Tandem" airing via TFC@theMovies starting September 21.Once relatively unknown teens with big dreams, Entrata and Barber, more known ashave won the hearts of viewers with their tongue-in-cheek conversations and natural chemistry. In "Loving in Tandem"will gear up and bring this magic to the big screen in a film directed byIn the story, Entrata plays, a strong and independent girl with a big heart. She meets Filipino Americanwhen the latter performs a heroic act to which the former falls for.It turns out thatis the long lost brother of her neighborplayed by fellow PBB alumnuswho is for his part, in love withfriendplayed byAnd there lies the romance twice the thrill.More than the romantic angle, the movie tries to show that whilelife is beyond perfect, she sees the beauty in everything. Meanwhile,may have been blessed with a comfortable life, he finds it hard to see the wcj brighter side of things given his pained past. Together the two will tread a path towards realizing that home is where the heart is, no matter how painful it can to stay at times.Andres, a protégé ofsaid that whileandare new in the film industry, she admits she also learned from them. "Bago sila, bago ako. Pero ang ganda, sabay-sabay kaming natuto. Mahirap no'ng una, pero nagbibigayan naman po, kaya later on naging mas madali at masaya (We are all new in the business. This turned to our advantage because everything became easier and fun).Both thought that entering the PBB House was the most challenging. However Entrata proved herself wrong --- it was acting for movies. However, she passed with flying colors. "Siguro po, dahil naniwala po ako na walang imposible, kaya go lang ako nang go. Dahil din po siguro sa mga inspirasyon ko sa buhay, kaya nangyayari lahat ng ito (I believed that nothing is impossible so I went for it. I attribute all that is happening to the inspirations in my life", Entrata ends.Barber for his part thought that while it presented a new opportunity for him and his loveteam, it was daunting. "Doing the movie is the scariest thing I did. I've never been more tired, I've never been more nervous, but it is the most satisfying thing I've done in my life".Also playing support wereandHitch a ride to "Loving in Tandem" screening in the Papua New Guinea and Brunei on September 21; United Kingdom from September 22 until 28; Saipan starting September 22; Italy on September 24; Middle East starting September 28; Hong Kong on October 1 and Singapore on October 8.For more information about the movie, visit the official TFC facebook account in your area. Connect with fellow Kapamilyas and visitvia IG and Twitter.