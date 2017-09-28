From Damgaard to Microsoft - A Business Biography

TBK Publishing® has engaged Sinéad Quirke Køngerskov to make the English translation of the Danish business biography "Fra Damgaard til Microsoft" (From Damgaard to Microsoft). The English version is scheduled for publication in the first half of 2018.

Sinéad Quirke Køngerskov

Contact

Hans Peter Bech

***@tbkconsult.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12665585/1 Hans Peter Bech

End

-- Sinéad is an academic and archaeologist turned English Language Specialist. Her areas of expertise include archaeology, architecture, business literature, children's books, dance, education, financial English, history, leadership, lifestyle, literature, marketing and promotional material, psychology, social sciences, tourism, yoga and arts, and culture. She is a fellow member of the Danish Author's Society and has several successful translations under her belt."We are excited to have Sinéad assigned to this project," says Hans Peter Bech, the author of the biography, "she has the perfect background and skills required for rewriting my book for an English speaking audience."is a book about Damgaard Data, a company set up in 1984 by two Danish brothers, 22-year-old Erik and 21-year-old Preben Damgaard. wcj Ten years later, the company had an annual turnover of USD$20 million and employed over 100 people. In 1994, with the objective of bringing the company's products onto the global markets, IBM, then the world's leading IT company, bought into Damgaard Data. But nothing went according to plan.In 1998, Erik and Preben bought out IBM's share of the business and, in October 1999, Damgaard Data was listed on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange. Within three weeks, its value soared to nearly USD$1 billion (much supported by the dot.com bubble). Unfortunately, the excitement was short lived. Only a few months later, at the beginning of December, a sudden drop in revenue sent the share price plummeting. The company's principal competitor, Navision Software, soon suffered a similar fate and the two companies decided to merge under the name Navision. The goal was to re-establish market trust by once again producing impressive growth and earning rates.The strategy worked. In May 2002, Microsoft acquired the merged company for USD$1.3 billion.