 
News By Tag
* Free
* Senior
* Wellness
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Costa Mesa
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
20191817161514


American Lung Association in California Hosts Inaugural Better Breathers Symposium in Costa Mesa

WHO: Anyone living with lung disease and their caregivers WHAT: American Lung Association Better Breathers Symposium WHEN: Wednesday, October 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. WHERE: Costa Mesa Senior Center – 695 W 19th St. Costa Mesa, CA 92627
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Lung Association in California invites lung disease patients, their families, and caregivers to attend the inaugural Better Breathers Symposium in Costa Mesa on Wednesday, October 25, to learn more about managing chronic lung disease including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Alpha-1, and pulmonary fibrosis.

This free event offers physical activities to help patients improve breathing techniques and will also touch on topics such as The Benefits of Pulmonary Rehabilitation and Wellness, Lung Cancer: Prevention and Screening, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Interstitial Lung Disease, Advance Directives, and Asthma from presenting speakers within the Orange County lung health community: Richard Fischel, M.D. (Precision Thoracic, LLC), R. Bruce Moricca, M.D. (Newport Pulmonary Associates), David Pham, M.D. (Allianz Research Institute) Heba Ismail, M.D. and Cedric Rutland, M.D. (Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group), and Michael Rovzar, M.D. (Paloma Medical Group).

Breathing is something that people take for granted, but there are many who struggle to breathe every day. Lung disease is the third leading cause of death in the U.S., and is responsible wcj for one in six deaths nationwide.

The Better Breathers Symposium aims to share innovations in the treatment and diagnosis of chronic lung diseases; provide a caring, fun, and supportive educational environment for patients; and increase awareness and local resources for a better quality of life.

Advanced registration is required and available on our website at http://action.lung.org/bbscostamesa.

For more information, please contact Jared Bigman at 714-332-3276 or Jared.Bigman@lung.org.

Contact
Jared Bigman
***@lung.org
End
Source:
Email:***@lung.org Email Verified
Tags:Free, Senior, Wellness
Industry:Health
Location:Costa Mesa - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share