American Lung Association in California Hosts Inaugural Better Breathers Symposium in Costa Mesa
WHO: Anyone living with lung disease and their caregivers WHAT: American Lung Association Better Breathers Symposium WHEN: Wednesday, October 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. WHERE: Costa Mesa Senior Center – 695 W 19th St. Costa Mesa, CA 92627
This free event offers physical activities to help patients improve breathing techniques and will also touch on topics such as The Benefits of Pulmonary Rehabilitation and Wellness, Lung Cancer: Prevention and Screening, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Interstitial Lung Disease, Advance Directives, and Asthma from presenting speakers within the Orange County lung health community: Richard Fischel, M.D. (Precision Thoracic, LLC), R. Bruce Moricca, M.D. (Newport Pulmonary Associates), David Pham, M.D. (Allianz Research Institute) Heba Ismail, M.D. and Cedric Rutland, M.D. (Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group), and Michael Rovzar, M.D. (Paloma Medical Group).
Breathing is something that people take for granted, but there are many who struggle to breathe every day. Lung disease is the third leading cause of death in the U.S., and is responsible wcj for one in six deaths nationwide.
The Better Breathers Symposium aims to share innovations in the treatment and diagnosis of chronic lung diseases; provide a caring, fun, and supportive educational environment for patients; and increase awareness and local resources for a better quality of life.
Advanced registration is required and available on our website at http://action.lung.org/
For more information, please contact Jared Bigman at 714-332-3276
Contact
Jared Bigman
***@lung.org
