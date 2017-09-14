News By Tag
UpsideLMS Launches UpsideLMS Mobile, a New Platform for (Offline) mLearning
UpsideLMS is now available not just as a Responsive, Multi-device LMS, but also as a Mobile App for iOS and Android that enables access to training content without Internet.
The latest addition to UpsideLMS' robust learning solutions and products portfolio, 'UpsideLMS Mobile' enables learners to access training content in an offline mode, anytime and anywhere. This can be done by downloading the assigned training content in the form of Videos, Courses, and Reference Materials onto an Android smartphone or tablet, or an iPad or iPhone, when connected to the Internet, and viewing it (multiple times over too!) in a non-Internet-
Key wcj Features:
· Wide Range of Content Supported
Learners can access (uploaded) Videos, Courses (SCORM 1.2 HTML 5) and Reference Materials (Documents, Presentations, Images) through the app.
· Complete Security and Privacy
UpsideLMS Mobile encrypts all training content downloaded by users onto their devices using AES Data Encryption. Further, the content is available to users post authentication of their credentials on the UpsideLMS Mobile application.
· Continuous, On-The-Go Learning
Learners can take the assigned training while offline, with the progress being automatically tracked and synced with UpsideLMS when connected (back) to the Internet.
· A Strong LMS Backend
UpsideLMS Mobile has UpsideLMS, a robust Learning Management System with over a decade's legacy of innovation and best value as its backend. Now in its version 8.0, UpsideLMS is abundant in features and functionalities suited for Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs), large Enterprises, and Training Companies.
Amit Gautam, Director - UpsideLMS and Co-founder - Upside Learning, said, "While we live in the age of G technologies, where 3G, 4G and even 5G have become a de facto expectation, Internet connectivity issues continue to be a reality. And when it's not the connectivity problem, it's the nature of the industry that demands a learning solution that works in offline mode too. UpsideLMS Mobile is an answer to these. With UpsideLMS as its backend and an app base, UpsideLMS Mobile will enable organizations to experience, deliver and manage Mobile Learning in its truest sense yet!"
UpsideLMS Mobile can be downloaded on the Mac App Store at http://apple.co/
Interested individuals can request for a demo of UpsideLMS Mobile here - http://bit.ly/
