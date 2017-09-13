Country(s)
Results Physiotherapy Opens Second Clinic in Lexington
New Hamburg Clinic Makes Innovative Physical Therapy Techniques Available to More Area Residents.
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Results Physiotherapy, one of the country's leaders in helping people live without pain, has announced a second Lexington location. The clinic opened on Monday, September 18, at 1980 Bryant Rd., Suite 150, in the Hamburg community.
Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Results features therapists who are trained to treat more than 100 musculoskeletal conditions, from sports injuries to post-surgical rehabilitation to TMJ and vertigo. By focusing on manual therapy techniques and individually-
Ryne Williams, PT, DPT, will be the new Clinic Director. He holds a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Kentucky and is also certified in Level 1 Dry Needling.
"I'm really excited we're going to be in such a thriving part of Lexington," Ryne said. "With a brand new high school, plus so much new retail nearby, we have a great opportunity to serve new patients."
He added, "We also hope we can attract people who live in Richmond and Winchester who see doctors in this part of Lexington. Imagine how convenient it would be for them to do their physical therapy here."
The focus on innovative, hands-on wcj techniques is one of the things that make Results unique. By going beyond exercise-only treatments, Results' therapists can help correct the issue causing pain and provide faster relief and longer-lasting recovery.
These advanced techniques pay off, as Results Physiotherapy is ranked in the top 10 percent industry-wide for patient outcomes, as measured by Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes, Inc., an independent organization that measures outcomes and patients' satisfaction.
"We're excited about our growth in the Bluegrass region of Kentucky," said Tony Ueber, President and CEO of Results Physiotherapy. "The success of the clinic we opened there in July demonstrates that our unique approach helps people live without pain.
"We look forward to growing even further here."
The in-clinic experience is another aspect of Results that sets it apart from other providers. Patients see a Physical Therapist at every visit, unlike some providers, which allow employees who aren't as well-trained to see patients. And all Results therapists receive continuing education four times the industry standard.
"The level of engagement we offer is something other healthcare professionals either don't have the time or the expertise to provide," said Ueber. "But it's serving our patients well and they love it."
Results currently operates more than 130 clinics across the Southeast and Texas. With other locations in Bowling Green and Greater Louisville, the addition of the Lexington-Hamburg clinic brings the number in Kentucky to 13.
For more information on Results Physiotherapy or the new Lexington-Hamburg clinic, please visit www.ResultsPT.com or contact Mark Tinsey at Mark.Tinsey@
About Results Physiotherapy
Results Physiotherapy offers world-class physical therapy, a ground-breaking advance over the old exercise-only treatments. International studies prove our hands-on approach yields faster pain relief and more lasting recovery.
Our licensed therapists are trained in the newest, evidence-based techniques from around the world, combining the best of traditional physical therapy with expert hands-on release of muscle and joint tension. Not only does our therapy bring better results, it also just feels better.
