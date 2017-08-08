Country(s)
Results Physiotherapy To Open New Clinic in Westover Hills
Sixth Greater San Antonio Clinic Offers Patients on the Far West Side More Access to Physical Therapists Trained In Best-In-Class Pain Treatment and Recovery.
SAN ANTONIO - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Results Physiotherapy, one of the country's leaders in helping people live without pain, has opened its sixth and newest greater San Antonio clinic today, August 14th. The new clinic is located at 9410 State Highway 151, Suite 104, in the Westover Hills area.
Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Results features therapists who have been trained to treat more than 100 musculoskeletal conditions, from sports injuries to post-surgical rehabilitation to TMJ and vertigo. By focusing on manual therapy techniques and individually-
Dr. Rufino Gutierrez Jr., PT, DPT, points to the broad mix of potential patients in Westover Hills. "We have some older, more established neighborhoods nearby, as well as newer neighborhoods with younger residents. Plus, Lackland Air Force base is just a short distance away."
He added that the clinic's location in an area that is heavily retail, as well as close to major commuter arteries, makes patient visits very convenient.
Another advantage his clinic offers, according to Gutierrez, is that he is bilingual. "Older patients who are native Spanish speakers may find it easier to communicate with their PT," he says. "And it's essential that the patient and therapist are able to communicate."
Results' therapists use an innovative hands-on approach, which studies show generates faster pain relief and longer-lasting recovery. They go beyond exercise-only treatments to help patients understand why they're in pain and how to stay healthy after their treatment is finished.
These advanced techniques pay off, as Results Physiotherapy is ranked in the top 10 percent industry-wide for patient outcomes, as measured by Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes, Inc., an independent organization that measures outcomes and patients satisfaction.
"We're excited at how quickly we're growing in the San Antonio market," said Tony Ueber, President and CEO of Results Physiotherapy. "We appear to be filling an important need with our unique approach to eliminating pain."
He added, "By giving more people access to the many ways we can help them, we're enabling more San Antonians to enjoy the outdoor lifestyle Texans love."
The in-clinic experience is one of the things that sets Results apart from other providers. Patients see a Physical Therapist at every visit, unlike some providers, which allow lesser trained employees to see patients. And all Results therapists receive continuing education that is four times the industry standard.
"We offer a level of engagement that other healthcare professionals either don't have the time or the expertise to provide," said Ueber. "And our patients love it."
With more than 125 clinics currently operating in the Southeast, Results plans to continue expanding across Texas and the Southwest in the months and years ahead.
For more information on Results Physiotherapy or the newest San Antonio clinic, please visit www.ResultsPT.com or contact Mark Tinsey at Mark.Tinsey@
About Results Physiotherapy
Results Physiotherapy offers world-class physical therapy, a ground-breaking advance over the old exercise-only treatments. International studies prove our hands-on approach yields faster pain relief and more lasting recovery.
Our licensed therapists are trained in the newest, evidence-based techniques from around the world, combining the best of traditional physical therapy with expert hands-on release of muscle and joint tension. Not only does our therapy bring better results, it also just feels better.
