Artist Paints Kim Jong -Un and President Trump using COLOR CODING DNA® technique in hope for Peace with North Korea
Artist Believes Dennis Rodman, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un can all get along and thwart disaster.
Herzog believes he has broken the code of Kim Jong-Un and President Trump.
If any U.S. President could create peace with North Korea its Donald Trump. President Trump can get his first real big victory as President of the United States by meeting with Kim Jong- Un and stopping the madness with North Korea. Dennis Rodman is not too far off.
The president has threatened "fire and fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before" a statement many took to mean a nuclear strike.
Rodman has visited with Kim several times, even as North Korea has carried out a series of nuclear and missile tests and Trump has responded with warnings of a "massive" military response.
Ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman has said he wanted to "straighten things out" between his BFF Kim Jong Un and President Trump as the two leaders face off over the rogue regime's nuke program.
Rodman has praised Trump, even though the president could be "a little bit crazy sometimes."
Rodman last visited North Korea in June and his earlier trips stoked talk that he could somehow help the U.S. cut a deal with the North, although his comments on Kim have also drawn ridicule.
Rodman has said "I just want to try to straighten things out for everyone to get along together."
President Trump And Kim Jong- Un have overlapping personality traits, that can actually allow them to get along. Both love power and control. Trump Is a reality TV President and Kim Jong- Un loves reality T.V., among other American things.
Lets all hope and pray that this painting represents wcj peace with North Korea.
Mr. Herzog is a former sub four minute miler and conditioning specialist in New York City and Fairfield County, CT. Greg has worked with competitive athletes, as well as individuals from the ages 5-94, and has made studying human performance his life's work. This extensive experience led to the development of "QUANTUM MAPPING®," a mathematical equation to predict and change behavior, as well as a QuantumReaction Theory: COLOR CODING DNA®, to help better understand an appreciate the foundation of the makeup of a subject in regard to performance.
COLOR CODING DNA® is a Quantum Reaction Theory using a geometric mathematical equation,where X# of points represents the makeup of a subject. Each degree of expression within the context of each point is color coded and weighted accordingly.
The COLOR CODING DNA® painting process is strikingly similar to the way patterns in Nature evolve. Since its discovery in the 1960's, chaos theory has experienced spectacular success in explaining many of natures processes. A mathematical system can be designed to generate COLOR CODING DNA® trajectories, where the degree of chaos can be tuned. Many natural chaotic systems form fractals in the patterns that record the process.
http://www.herzogbodytech.com/
For more information contact Gregherzog@sbcglobal.net
