Who Is Melania Trump? Artist Paints Melania Colors And Traits

-- Who Is Melania Trump? Artist Paints Melania Colors And TraitsWith all of the talk about who is going to dress Melania Trump, or not dress Melania: Artist and Behavioral Specialist Greg Herzog uses COLOR CODING DNA® technique to paint the First Lady: Melania Trump's Colors.We know what people or things look like in human form, on MRI's and brain scans, but what would they look like if they were represented by color?Greg Herzog, a former sub four minute miler and conditioning specialist in New York City has worked with David Geffen, Harvey Keitel, Naomi Campbell, Jan Wenner, Charlie Rose, Edgar Bronfman Jr, competitive athletes, as well as individuals from the ages 5-94, and has made studying human performance his life's work. This extensive experience led to the development of QUANTUM MAPPING®, a mathematical equation to predict and change behavior, as well as a Quantum Reaction Theory: COLOR CODING DNA®, to help better understand the foundation of the makeup of an individual in regard to performance.Greg Herzog has created a Quantum Reaction Algorithm, using a geometric mathematical equation, where X number of points represents the makeup of a subject and each degree of expression within the context of each point is color coded and weighted accordingly.The COLOR CODING DNA® painting process is strikingly similar to the way patterns in Nature evolve. Since its discovery in the 1960's, chaos theory has experienced spectacular success in explaining many of Nature's processes. A mathematical system can be designed to generate COLOR CODING DNA® trajectories, where the degree of chaos can be tuned. Many natural chaotic systems form fractals in the patterns that record the process.Herzog arrived at his equation in his own personal quest to understand himself, by researching every possible scientific pathway of human development, Newton, Galileo, Jung and Max Planck. If a subject was represented by a color or series of colors what would it look like?Similar to Physicists and Economists or the Myers Briggs model, Herzog has written an algorithm that uses a branch of physics that utilizes a Quantum theory to describe and predict the properties of a physical system.He analyzes the Quantum data of the individual or subject, and then he follows a mathematical model to identify and quantify relationships in the data to best understand the true nature of the individual or subject based on the relationships.The colors and meaning of the colors in the Melania Colors Painting are as follows:Brown: Patient, Green: Serious and shy, Brown: Careful thinker, Turquoise: Warm and affectionate, Yellow: Imaginative and Creative, Black: Intuitive, Brown: Disciplined, White: Artistic, Blue: Idealistic, Tan: Inventive.For more information go to: